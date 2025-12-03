Blast from the past: Proteas pummel Aussies for Test series win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hashim Amla scored a sparkling 196 as the Proteas beat Australia by 309 runs in the third Test in Perth to clinch the series in 2012.

1931 — Herbie Taylor top scores with 47 as South Africa are bowled out for 117 to lose the first Test against Australia in Brisbane by an innings and 163 runs.

1960 — Flyhalf Keith Oxlee lands a first-half penalty that gives the Springboks a 3-0 victory over Wales at a wet and windy Cardiff Arms Park in the first Test of their end-of-year tour. The visitors struggled in the slippery conditions, which resulted in handling mistakes behind the scrum. Legendary eighthman Doug Hopwood then picked up the ball from the scrum and drove forward to take the pressure off the halfbacks, a tactic that worked well. Fullback Lionel Wilson once commented that he and the 13 other Boks watched Hopwood win the match for them that day.

1994 — Ditau Molefyane loses his WBF junior-lightweight title when he quits because of injury after six rounds against Mexican Aaron Zarate in Durban. Molefyane was the first South African boxer to win a marginal world title.

1995 — Brian McMillan, resuming on 76, scores an unbeaten 100 before South Africa declare on 346/9 to set England a target of 479 runs to win the second Test at the Wanderers.

2006 — AB de Villiers scores an unbeaten 92 and captain Graeme Smith 79 to lead the Proteas to a massive nine-wicket victory over India in the fifth and final ODI at Centurion. With Makhaya Ntini taking 3/32, South Africa restricted the visitors to 200/9 before racing to the target in the 32nd over to secure a 4-0 whitewash in the series.

2012 — The Proteas bowl out Australia for 322 to win the third and final Test in Perth by 309 runs and clinch the series 1-0, their second straight series triumph Down Under.

2022 — Kevin Lerena has the satisfaction of putting English WBA heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois down in the opening round before being stopped in the third round of their title clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

2023 — Joshua Fenn and Melanie van Niekerk finish second in the men’s and women’s races at the ICF canoe ocean racing world championships in Perth.

2023 — Anneke Bosch scores 67 off 49 balls, but the South African women are limited to 136/8 to lose the first T20 against Bangladesh at Benoni by 13 runs.