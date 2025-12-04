Blast from the past: Baby Jake makes first world title defence at Sun City

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1993 — Baby Jake Matlala makes the first defence of his first world title, the WBO flyweight crown, as he forces Italian Luigi Camputaro in the seventh round at Sun City. Matlala went on to win four world titles in all.

1994 — Edward Motale strikes early in the second half as the South African soccer team draws 1-1 against Cameroon in the match of a four-nations tournament at Ellis Park. Roger Milla had put Cameroon in front. The result meant South Africa and Ivory Coast, both with five points, shared the spoils as tournament victors.

1995 — England captain Mike Atherton scores 185 not out and wicketkeeper Jack Russell an unbeaten 29 off 235 balls in four hours and 34 minutes to deny the Proteas victory in the second Test at the Wanderers. The visitors, needing 479 for victory, were 351/5 when stumps were drawn. The five-match series remained level at 0-0.

1998 — Spinner Pat Symcox scores 4/28 as the Proteas, on 200, beat Australia by 67 runs in a triangular series ODI in Sydney. Gary Kirsten top-scored on 44.

2000 — Gary Kirsten scores an unbeaten 47 as South Africa reach the 86-run target to beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second Test at St George’s Park for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

2000 — Levona Lewis takes 4/20 as the South African women bowl out Netherlands for 92 on their way to winning their World Cup match in Christchurch by four wickets. Daleen Terblanche scored an unbeaten 37.

2002 — Herschelle Gibbs makes an unbeaten 108 as the Proteas, chasing 185, beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the fourth ODI in Kimberley.

2004 — Fullback Gaffie du Toit scores 24 points, including two tries, as the Springboks beat Argentina 39-7 in a one-off Test in Buenos Aires to complete a mixed end-of-year tour that included losses against England and Ireland.

2009 — The fifth and final ODI against England at Kingsmead is called off without a ball being bowled, giving the visitors a 2-1 series win.

2014 — Chad le Clos posts a world record as he wins the 100m butterfly gold at the world short-course championships in Doha — and soon afterwards he produces the fastest leg to secure bronze for South Africa in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay. Le Clos, already owner of the 200m butterfly world mark, won the 100m race in 48.44 to see off American Tom Shields in 48.99. Then le Clos delivered another power performance in the relay, diving in in fifth place and then torpedoing the pool in 1 min 40.61 sec on the third leg to bring his team to third. Leith Shankland stormed into a lead, but faded on the final 50m to touch in 6 min 52.13 sec. Myles Brown swam the first leg in 1:43.25, Sebastien Rousseau the second in 1:43.29 and Shankland the fourth leg in 1:44.31. That remains the only relay medal won by South Africa at a world championships.

2015 — Kyle Abbott takes 5/40 as South Africa bowl out India for 334 on the second day of the fourth and final Test in Delhi. The visitors were bowled out for 121 before the end of play, with AB de Villiers top-scoring on 42.

2024 — Captain Laura Wolvaardt scores an unbeaten 59 as the South African women, needing 187, win the first ODI against England in Kimberley by six wickets. Nadine de Klerk made 48 not out off 28 deliveries. Marizanne Kapp and Annerie Dercksen took three wickets apiece.