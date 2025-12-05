Blast from the past: Quinton de Kock’s ton helps Proteas beat India in ODI

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1931 — Danie Craven is one of nine debutants as the Springboks down Wales 8-3 in Swansea in the first match of their tour of Britain. Lock Ferdie Bergh, also making his debut, scored one of South Africa’s two tries, with eighthman George Daneel getting the other. Flyhalf and captain Bennie Osler added one conversion. It was South Africa’s third match against Wales and the first time the Welsh had scored points, courtesy of a try by flanker William ‘Sgili’ Davies.

1960 — Sheelagh Nefdt resuming on two, scores an unbeaten 62 as the South African women declare on 260/8, setting England a target of 295 to win the first Test at St George’s Park. The match ended in a draw with the visitors 202/4 at stumps.

1981 — Cape Town fighter Bashew Sibaca loses his world title shot as he is knocked out in the fifth round by WBA featherweight king Eusebio Pedroza, one of the division’s greats, in Panama City.

1998 — The Springboks’ record-equalling run of 17 consecutive wins ends as they are beaten 7-13 by England at Twickenham. Both sides scored a converted try — through South Africa winger Pieter Rossouw and England centre Jeremy Guscott — but the difference was the boot of scrumhalf Matt Dawson, who landed two penalties for the hosts. The record had been held by New Zealand since 1969, but has since been raised to 18 by New Zealand and England.

2013 — Quinton de Kock scores 135 as the Proteas make 358/4 and beat India by 141 runs in the first ODI at the Wanderers. AB de Villiers made 77, Hashim Amla 65 and JP Duminy 59 not out off 29 balls.

2024 — Ryan Rickelton scores 101 on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park.