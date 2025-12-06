BBK UNPLUGGED | Everybody’s got their Bafana faves but the buck stops with Broos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thank goodness the World Cup draw is done and almost dusted.

It has drowned out the voices of those disgruntled with the non-inclusion of their favourite stars in Hugo Broos’s Morocco-bound Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad.

The soccer space in the weeks leading to Broos announcing his 23-man squad was filled by a sudden surge of selection specialists who believe they have a say on which players the Belgian mentor should pick.

Such is the nature of the sport; everybody is entitled to their opinion, nobody should be lynched for expressing their views. After all, it’s their country and their national team. As Paul Dolezar once said, “Sous Africa is freedom!”

But some of the commentary on inclusions and omissions, particularly the latter, passes for hogwash. Frankly.

Thankfully, Broos, whose stubbornness would subject a mule to second spot in a contest of envy, couldn’t be bothered for being crucified for his choices. Good on him that he doesn’t suffer fools gladly. For those choices, the Bafana boss has created a band of bandits who have placed him in the dock as accused number one in the court of public opinion.

Among them are admirers of Thembinkosi Lorch. They are aggrieved by Broos’s failure to find a place for a man who has found a new lease of life in Morocco.

Lorch’s exclusion

To them, the exclusion of the midfielder who is delivering the goods for Wydad Casablanca defies logic. Broos is standing against their star man for unfathomable reasons, setting a roadblock to prevent the 32-year-old from adding to his nine caps for the country.

He has a nerve to neglect Thembinkosi Lorch, who has been a crucial cog and played a pivotal part in helping the 22-time Moroccan champions to the summit of the Botola Pro 1 league standings.

The stance of these sections of supporters is a byproduct of the bout of clubism — the sickness of seeing the national team through club-tinted colours. It is the result of banter without boundaries, where lunacy replaces logic and ridicule replaces reason

They told anyone within earshot that Broos had become a hypocrite of the highest standard by mentioning Lorch’s age because he had named Themba Zwane, four years Lorch’s senior, to his provisional Afcon squad.

This group is joined in their chorus of condemning the Belgian by some among the army of Kaizer Chiefs fans who are convinced that the 73-year-old has it in for their beloved club.

This went as far as wishing for Bafana to fail to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. When Bafana punched their ticket to the north American football festival, they unashamedly stated that they will not support the team.

Bout of clubism

The stance of these sections of supporters is a byproduct of the bout of clubism — the sickness of seeing the national team through club-tinted colours. It is the result of banter without boundaries, where lunacy replaces logic and ridicule replaces reason.

This uniquely South African disease permeates despite the bromance that footballers from different teams have built and constantly display.

It reminds one of the sad history of political turmoil in our country when supporters of opposing parties spilled blood in their communities while their leaders sipped tea together.

Now that Broos has cut his provisional squad from 40 to 23, there are disappointed players who expected to be included in the final squad.

Have they suddenly become rubbish? Hell no!

Is the door shut permanently on them? Absolutely not!

Theirs is to embrace the fact that they are in the reckoning.

Spring in our step

Broos will fall on his sword. So far his choices have been able to take the team on an upward trajectory. Top of the table finishes in the qualifying crusade for both the Afcon and the World Cup have given us a spring in our step.

Let’s allow Broos space to stand his ground.

His selections are not beyond question. Our affection for them will blind us to the point of missing the fact that our national players, whom we waste no time bashing when they perform below par, have upped the ante.

Everybody’s got their Bafana faves, but the buck stops with Broos. By now everyone should know that no amount of frothing at the mouth will sway him.

He’s stuck with what he believes works for him, and so far, it has.

X-@bbkunplugged99