World Cup draw rigged in favour of North

World Rugby has butchered the 2027 Rugby World Cup before a ball has been kicked.

How do you have a global showpiece in which the world’s No 1 and No 2 sides — the Springboks and the All Blacks — are in the same half of the draw and could meet in the quarterfinals?

How does any supposedly professional sporting code engineer a scenario where the two most successful teams in history — winners of seven of the 10 titles — are asked to knock each other out before the tournament has even hit its stride?

Pool B in the 2027 RWC. (Nolo Moima)

This isn’t incompetence. It’s by design.

And it points to one thing: tilt the field to give the Northern Hemisphere its best chance yet of producing a finalist because history has been brutally unforgiving to the north.

In 10 Rugby World Cups, they’ve contributed one champion — England in 2003 — and even that needed Jonny Wilkinson, on the 100th minute, to kick a drop goal with his least favoured right foot. That’s it.

One Northern Hemisphere triumph in four decades. The other nine have gone south: four to the Springboks, three to the All Blacks, and two to the Wallabies.

Heavyweight rivalry

The 2023 edition should have embarrassed World Rugby into reform. The semifinals included three Southern Hemisphere teams, and the final was yet another instalment of rugby’s heavyweight rivalry: the Springboks versus the All Blacks, just as it had been in 1995.

In 2015, the final featured the All Blacks and the Wallabies. You can stretch back through every World Cup final ever played and find one constant, and that is that the south shows up when it matters.

There has never been an all-Northern Hemisphere final. Not once. And at this rate, the only way it is going to happen is if World Rugby engineers one

Which brings us to 2027.

South Africa finished 2023, 2024 and 2025 as the world’s No 1 side. New Zealand finished those same years as No 2.

Rankings exist for a reason, which is to seed tournaments fairly and reward excellence. Yet somehow, neither team’s remarkable consistency has been acknowledged in this draw.

The biggest beneficiaries, once again, are England.

England’s soft landing

The RFU’s only world title came 22 years ago, yet England have been given a soft landing in playing Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe’s Sables, but it is the fact that they avoid the Springboks or the All Blacks until a potential final.

How?

The 2019 and 2023 title-winning Springboks have Georgia, Italy, and Romania.

The draw, so hyped, duped the rugby public. It is sporting malpractice dressed up as tournament administration.

And, no, this is not a conspiracy theory but a World Rugby pattern.

In 2023, the absurdly early draw meant the Boks, Ireland, France, and New Zealand were all jammed into one side of the competition. The best teams in the world were set on a collision course before the semifinals.

That farce has been repeated for 2027.

A World Cup is supposed to be the pinnacle of fairness, excellence, and global representation. Instead, World Rugby’s leadership remains terrified of its own rankings system, awed and appalled at the dominance of the southern giants, and dreading another final contested between the Springboks and All Blacks.

If the Springboks and All Blacks meet in the quarterfinals in 2027, don’t praise the drama or call it fate. Rather, call it a rigged route for England that disrespects annual consistency and diminishes the credibility of the tournament.