Blast from the past: White Buffalo wins world title, then gets bust for steroids

South Africa's Frans Botha, right, and Germany's Axel Schulz slug it out for the IBF heavyweight title in Stuttgart in 1995.

1910 — South Africa’s cricket team begin their first-ever away Test against Australia, a supposedly timeless affair at the Sydney Cricket Ground that eventually lasted six days, with one rest day and a second day with no play possible. By the end of the first day, the hosts, who won the toss and elected to bat first, were 494/6. Skipper Clem Hill, batting at three, struck 191 and opener Warren Bardsley 132. The first Aussie victim was opener Victor Trumper, run out for 27. The first South Africa bowler to take a wicket was Ormy Pearse, who claimed three Aussie scalps, including those of Hill and Bardsley.

1992 — Brian McMillan takes 4/32 as South Africa bowl out India for 147 on the way to winning the second ODI at St George’s Park by six wickets. Dave Callaghan scored an unbeaten 45.

1993 — Hansie Cronje scores an unbeaten 91 and captain Kepler Wessels 70 as the Proteas, needing 190, beat Australia by seven wickets in a triangular series ODI in Melbourne. Fanie de Villiers took 3/30 and Cronje 2/42.

1995 — Frans Botha becomes South Africa’s first IBF world heavyweight champion when he outpoints Axel Schulz for the vacant title in Stuttgart. But his victory was short-lived with the bout being declared a no contest after he tested positive for steroids and was stripped of the title.

1996 — Paul Adams ends with 6/55 as South Africa bowl out India for 237 in the third and final Test in Kanpur.

1997 —Lance Klusener takes 5/24 as the Proteas, on 170/8, beat Australia by 45 runs in a triangular series ODI in Melbourne. Jonty Rhodes top-scored with 42.

2024 — Keshav Maharaj finishes with 5/76 as the Proteas bowl out Sri Lanka for 238 to win the second and final Test at St George’s Park by 109 runs for a 2-0 series triumph.