Blast from the past: Snell snaps at Pakistan’s heels as Proteas win by 7 wickets

Richard Snell took 4/37 as the Proteas beat Pakistan in Johannesburg.

1910 — Reggie Schwarz, a medium pacer also capable of bowling off-breaks, finishes with five wickets as South Africa bowl out Australia for 528 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

1952 — Opener Jackie McGlew’s 69 is the best score as South Africa are bowled out for 240 to lose the first Test to Australia in Brisbane by 96 runs.

1963 — Opener Eddie Barlow, resuming on 56, scores 114 to help South Africa to a first-innings total of 346 in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

1977 — Durbanite Shaun Tomson finishes second in the Pipeline Masters at Oahu in Hawaii to secure his spot as world champion atop the world surf tour rankings. The competition was won by Germany-born American Rory Russell.

1994 — Hansie Cronje scores 81 and Andrew Hudson 74 as South Africa chase down the 215-run target in Johannesburg to beat Pakistan in this four-nation tournament match by seven wickets. Richard Snell took 4/37.

1997 — Captain Kim Price top-scores with an unbeaten 15 as the South African women, chasing 95 in a World Cup ODI reduced to 20 overs a side, are restricted to 87/9 as they lose to England in Hyderabad by seven runs. Price also took 2/17.

1999 — Lance Klusener, resuming on 63, scores 174 to lift South Africa to 450 in the second Test against England at St George’s Park.

2016 — Chad le Clos wins the 50m butterfly gold at the world short-course championships in Windsor, touching in 21.98 for a second consecutive triple of butterfly titles.

2024 — David Miller hammers 82 off 40 balls to lift the Proteas to 183/9 on their way to beating Pakistan by 11 runs in the first T20 at Kingsmead. George Linde struck 48 from 24 deliveries and then took 4/21.