Blast from the past: Mpush Makambi hangs on to middleweight crown in Scotland

1963 — South Africa and Australia draw the first cricket Test in Brisbane.

1992 — Andrew Hudson scores 87 as South Africa make 214/5 in their 50 overs, but it’s not enough to stop India winning the third ODI at Centurion by four wickets to pull back to 1-2 in the seven-match series. Opener Woorkeri Raman scored 114 for the visitors, who won with five balls to spare. That was the first ODI defeat on home soil suffered by South Africa.

1994 — Dave Callaghan scores an unbeaten 169 off 143 balls and takes 3/32 as the Proteas, on 314/7, beat New Zealand by 81 runs in a four-nations tournament ODI at Centurion. Eric Simons took 3/46.

1996 — Skipper Hansie Cronje is dismissed for 50 as the Proteas struggle in the final innings of the deciding third test against India in Kanpur. Set a target of 461 for victory, the visitors were 127/5 at stumps and were bowled out the next day, with Cronje’s score being the highest.

1997 — Lance Klusener takes 3/46 as the Proteas, on 174/9, beat New Zealand by one run in a triangular series ODI in Hobart. Klusener bowled the final over, conceding nine runs and scored 37 with the bat.

1998 — Southpaw Mpush Makambi retains his IBO middleweight crown when he stops Adrian Dodson in the eighth round at Prestwick in Scotland. Makambi had won the title from the Englishman a few months earlier.

1998 — Shaun Pollock takes 5/43 as South Africa dismiss the West Indies for 121 in the second Test at St George’s Park, a first-innings lead of 124.

2000 — Cindy Eksteen’s unbeaten 47 is the highest contribution for the South African women as they are dismissed for 107 to lose the World Cup match against hosts New Zealand by 158 runs.

2002 — South Africa are bowled out for 153, with Herschelle Gibbs top-scoring with 40, to lose the second ODI against Pakistan at St George’s Park by 182 runs.

2009 — Isaac Hlatshwayo’s reign as IBF welterweight champion ends after just more than four months when he was stopped in the third round by Jan Zaveck of Slovenia at the Wembley indoor arena in Johannesburg.

2013 — AB de Villiers scores 109 and Quinton de Kock 101, but the third and final ODI against India at Centurion gets rained out.

2016 — Cameron van der Burgh wins the 50m breaststroke gold at the world short-course championships in Windsor, touching in 25.64 ahead of Peter Stevens of Slovenia in 25.85. Training partner Giulio Zorzi was fifth in 26.13.

2018 — Chad le Clos takes the 200m butterfly silver at the world short-course championships in Hangzhou, touching in a 1:48.32 African record behind Daiya Seto of Japan, who set a 1:48.24 world record.

2024 — Captain Laura Wolvaardt scores 61 to help the South African women to 233/8, but they lose the rain-shortened third and final ODI in Potchefstroom against England by six wickets, unable to defend the revised target of 152 off 23 overs to suffer a 1-2 series defeat.