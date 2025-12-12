Stormers braced for bone-jarring scrum battle, says Mchunu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EXPLOSIVE: Stormers prop Ntuthuko Mchunu goes through his paces during a Stormers training session ahead of his team’s Champions Cup rugby clash against Stade Rochelais on Saturday

A bone-jarring scrum battle is looming when the Stormers pack down against French juggernauts Stade Rochelais in an Investec Champions Cup rugby clash in Gqeberha on Saturday, prop Ntuthuko “Tuks” Mchunu says.

After making his long-awaited Stormers debut in their win over Bayonne last week, Mchunu is relishing the prospect of facing Stade Rochelais at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 3pm).

Mchunu is set to go head-to-head against French international Uini Atonio and Argentina’s Joel Sclavi in a contest sure to produce levels of Test-match intensity.

The two-time Champions Cup winners, who beat Leicester Tigers in their opening match last week, can also call on French No 8 Gregory Alldritt to bolster their momentum up front.

“Stade Rochelais are a quality outfit. I watched them beat the Leicester Tigers on Sunday,” Mchunu said.

“Their DNA at scrum time is similar to ours.

“Any South African front row prides itself on the scrum, and this will be a big set-piece battle.

“I’m excited to test myself against some of Europe’s best.”

Mchunu said he had been delighted to make his Stormers debut against Bayonne last week following a long injury layoff after joining the Cape side from the Sharks.

“I had been looking forward to it for a very long time,” he said.

“Injuries happen and it took longer than I expected, but I’m just grateful to finally contribute.

“I was really keen to pack down with the boys because I saw the work they put in during pre-season.

“No matter who plays, we produce the same standard, so I just wanted to keep that high.”

He said his recent call-up to the Springbok squad had accelerated his development.

“Once you get a taste of that environment and the standards they hold, you don’t want to be away,” he said.

“Those two weeks were massive for me, just learning how they do things. I can bring that back here and keep growing.”

Mchunu has been earmarked as one of the rising stars of SA rugby and will be looking to take the next step in his career in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Besides providing power at scrum time, Mchunu’s ability to run with the ball in hand will be crucial for the Stormers.

“Everyone’s got their own trick in their pocket, and that’s what makes us unique,” he said.

“I really enjoy carrying the ball, but first things first.

“Getting into any team in South Africa, set pieces are at the top of it all — scrumming, mauling and work rate.

“In a team like the Stormers, I only look forward to what’s to come. I really enjoy that part of carrying the ball as well.”

Mandela Bay Development Agency CEO Anele Qaba says the return of the Stormers is a powerful endorsement of the city’s ability to host world-class fixtures.

“Gqeberha proudly steps up as the Stormers’ home away from home,” he said.

“We are proud to welcome the Stormers back.

“The Champions Cup fixture is a catalyst for local economic activity and tourism growth.

“The benefits are tangible — thousands of visitors will attend the match, dine in restaurants, stay in hotels and experience the best that the Bay has to offer.”

NMB Stadium executive Raaziq Poole said: “The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is ready to host the Stormers.

“Come Saturday, it is all systems go. We have worked closely with the Stormers’ operational team for months to ensure a seamless event.”

Member of the mayoral committee for sport, recreation, arts and culture Neville Higgins said: “We welcome our supporters and visitors from Cape Town and beyond to an unforgettable December in Gqeberha.

“This fixture is proof Nelson Mandela Bay continues to shine on the global sporting stage and we are proud to stand ready to deliver an event of excellence.”

Executive mayor Babalwa Lobishe described the fixture as a proud and significant moment for the city.

“This reflects the confidence that major organisers have in our metro’s capability, professionalism and world-class infrastructure,” she said.

“We are excited to welcome rugby supporters and visitors travelling from across the country, and we look forward to showcasing the warmth, resilience and excellence that define Nelson Mandela Bay.

“The MBDA, as an agency of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, continues to deliver on its mandate by positioning the stadium precinct as an economic catalyst for the region.”

Tickets for Saturday’s clash in Gqeberha are available through Ticketmaster’s online platforms and will also be on sale at the NMB Stadium ticket office from 9am to 4pm throughout the week.

TimesLIVE