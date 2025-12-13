BBK UNPLUGGED | Salah’s mixed masala salad is unfit for a king

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Petulant. Churlish. Childish. That’s the mixed masala sprinkled in the salad of the Thrown Under The Bus movie that’s been playing out of Anfield, starring Mo Salah and Arne Slot.

And while the sorry tale may amuse arch-rivals to no end — as it added to the disastrous season that’s seen the defending English Premier League champs convert to chumps — it inspires no ounce of hilarity among the Kop.

Here’s Salah, who nobody can deny aroused awe as the spearhead of the success of Jurgen Klopp’s trophy-laden heavy metal football era, with his riveting record-breaking numbers, behaving like a toddler in a fit of rage because he feels unfairly treated.

For being benched? How dare baldhead Dutchman Slot sit the Egyptian king on the bench with mere mortals.

Imagine how Federico Chiesa must be feeling. Though reduced to cameo roles, the Italian stallion has been one of the shining lights in a sea of Red mediocrity, coming off the bench to provide an assist or score winners during those deep injury time early season victories. Only to be benched again. Never did he scream injustice at Slot.

Substandard stars

Liverpool’s poor form cannot be solely laid at the door of the out-of-sorts Salah. Truth be told, he is not the lone ranger among the dismal.

Several stars who were central to the trophy treats of Klopp’s reign and Slot’s phenomenal maiden Premier League winning season have also been substandard.

The twin towers, Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, were the cornerstones of that Klopp golden era. In the current campaign, the centre-back pairing has been unrecognisable, compared to the lofty standard that made Anfield an impenetrable fortress opponents feared to tread.

There was misfortune when an anterior cruciate ligament injury befell 18-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni on his Reds debut in the Carabao Cup in September. Alexis McCallister hasn’t been his brilliant best.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah after the loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Uefa Champions League match at Anfield, Liverpool, on November 26, 2025. (Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff )

Though preferred ahead of Andy Robertson, Milos Kerkez has struggled to replicate the barnstorming display from Bournemouth, copping criticism for his poor positioning. Trent Alexander-Anorld’s replacement Jeremie Frimpong’s two hamstring injuries have made him a regular in the sick room.

Toyi-toying to be released

The trio of big-money marquee signings has not lived up to the expectation of their hefty fees. Hugo Ekitike has been starved of decent supply.

Alexander Isak spent more time in the offseason toyi-toying to be released by Newcastle and missed out on preseason with his new teammates.

Florian Wirtz is yet to flourish, but sparks of what made him sparkle for Bayer Leverkusen are beginning to show. Injuries to Allison added to Liverpool’s horror story, as Giorgi Mamardashvili hasn’t covered himself in glory.

The void opened by the departure of the energy bunnies, the creative Luis Diaz and high-pressing Darwin Nunez, is unmissable.

A combination of these factors has contributed to Liverpool’s crumble. Not to mention the devastating blow of the horrific death of Diogo Jota. Slot’s job is to find solutions. Soon.

Throwing tantrums is the bane of super successful sportspeople. Remember Kylian Mbappe with Paris Saint-Germain?

In recent months, player power reared its ugly head when Vinicius Junior threw his toys out the cot when Xabi Alonso substituted the Brazilian superstar.

Salah’s bruised ego

The latest instalment of drama inspired by Salah’s bruised ego does nothing to deflect from a downturn of fortunes for the club. He disrespected his colleagues and conducted himself in a manner that is far from exemplary for the younger teammates who worship the ground he walks on.

Elevating himself to an elite athlete entitles him to a level of arrogance. After all he’s set high standards as one of the best in the business.

No book on the megastars of the beautiful game would be complete without a chapter on Salah.

No player is entitled to a starting position. Nobody, no matter how mighty they may perceive themselves to be, is bigger than the team, the badge, the club...

Not Pele. Not Maradona. Not Zidane. Not Eusebio. Certainly not Salah. Being petulant, childish, and churlish is behaviour not fit for a king.

May there be no sequel to Thrown Under The Bus.