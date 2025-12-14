Landile Ngxeke loses IBF bantamweight title bid on stoppage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Landile Ngxeke’s challenge for the vacant IBF bantamweight crown against Jose Salas Reyes ended in disappointment when the fight was stopped in the seventh round in Mexico City on Sunday morning.

Competing outside South Africa for the first time, 30-year-old Ngxeke saw his record drop to 16 wins and two losses. Southpaw Reyes stretched his unbeaten record to 17-0.

Ngxeke had been bidding to become the second South African after Mbulelo Botile to win this IBF belt, but instead he was the fourth to fail to win the strap after Derrick Whiteboy (1993), Silence Mabuza (2005 and again in 2006), and Vusi Malinga (2012).

Adding to South Africa’s boxing woes this weekend, Tulani Mbenge lost his IBO welterweight title to US-based Russian southpaw Vadim Musaev on a third-round stoppage in Dubai on Friday.