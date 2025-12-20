SA20 Plenty of nerves as SA20 takes centre stage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Graeme Smith believes the South African public will get behind the SA20 despite the absence of Test cricket in the country this summer.

The SA20’s commissioner Graeme Smith says it’s “natural” to be nervous about the future of one of the league’s shareholders SuperSport, whose wider outlook may change as part of Canal+’s plans for Multichoice, which the French media conglomerate acquired in September.

SuperSport own 30% shares in the Africa Cricket Development, the entity set up by Cricket SA to run the SA20. Since Canal+ acquired Multichoice, it has been combing through the company’s finances with a number of channels set to be cut in the new year.

SuperSport, besides broadcasting, is also a major funder of local sport and all those agreements are being put under scrutiny too, which may include the share of the SA20.

“Whenever there are transitions or changes, everyone wonders what will be different,” said Smith. “SuperSport has been such a key role player in sport in SA, from an investment perspective and product delivery. I think when [there is uncertainty] for such an integral role player in sport, you will naturally be nervous. But in our engagements so far, we haven’t seen any red flags with SuperSport.”

Smith has met with officials from Canal+ and will do so again early in 2026. “The Canal team is coming to some of the matches in January. From our perspective, nothing has really changed in terms of the delivery of the product.”

The major change for the SA20 in its fourth edition this year is its start time — two weeks earlier than normal on Boxing Day. That is because Cricket SA wasn’t able to secure an opponent to face the Proteas in the Test format — which usually occupies Boxing Day and New Years.

Instead the defending champions MI Cape Town will face Durban Super Giants at Newlands on December 26.

“Being two weeks earlier comes with a few unknowns,” said Smith.

There may be pockets of the population who are sceptical about the absence of Test cricket, however, Smith is not worried about the South African public’s enthusiasm for the SA20. Ticket sales a week before the tournament starts were better than for the same period before previous editions, he said.

“There is a lot of interest for SA20. The natural thing to do here is to blame SA20 for there being no international cricket, but that is not the case.”

Smith explained that CSA could have communicated better the reasons for the absence of Tests this summer, which include: a busy international schedule that sees the Proteas conclude a tour to India on December 19, the ongoing Ashes series, New Zealand facing the West Indies, the new cycle for the World Test Championship and finally the fact that the T20 World Cup has been brought forward to the start of February.

“We sat with CSA before Season 3 — and worked out the calendar cycles for the next three years. You might always get painted with a certain brush, people like to put Test cricket up against T20s, but I think people are excited for SA20,” said Smith.