Blast from the past: Brave Bavuma bats his way into history books

1910 — Bowler Bert Vogler equals the South African record of 12 wickets in a Test match as his team beats England by 19 runs in the first Test in Johannesburg. Vogler, who bowled fast deliveries and spin, matched the mark set by Tip Snooke four years earlier. Their dozen stood untouched until Hugh Tayfield took 13 in 1952 and again 1957. Makhaya Ntini and Kagiso Rabada have since joined the 13 club.

1952 — Legendary eighthman Hennie “Windhond” Muller kicks a conversion and a penalty to give the Springboks an 8-3 win over England at Twickenham. The captain’s kicking proved the difference between the two teams, which each side scoring a try. Scrumhalf Fonnie du Toit dotted down for South Africa in the first half.

2011 — Jacques Kallis scores 109 not out in the second innings to add to the 161 he had made in the first innings of the third Test against India at Newlands. It was the second time Kallis had scored a century in each innings of a Test. Only four other South African batsmen have achieved this feat, including Gary Kirsten and Hashim Amla. The match ended in a draw, with the teams sharing the series.

2016 — Hashim Amla scores 201 on the fourth day of the second Test against England in Cape Town — on the same day that Temba Bavuma became the first black South African batsman to score a Test century. Amla, in a marathon knock that started on the second day and lasted 11 hours and 47 minutes, faced 477 balls, or one ball short of 80 overs. It was his fourth time past 200 runs. Bavuma came to the crease that day and faced 148 balls for his 102 not out. South Africa declared on 627/7 in reply to England’s 629/6, and the match ended in a draw, leaving the tourists 1-0 up in the series. Amla quit the captaincy after that match.