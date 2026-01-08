Sediane out to revive boxing on the West Rand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boxing promoter Mahlatsi Sediane, right, husband and manager Michael Sediane with one of the fighters.

Mahlatsi Sediane expects both the fight fraternity and the general public in Randfontein to show solidarity by attending her boxing tournament at Toekomsrus Secondary School on March 6.

There has not been boxing in Toekkies since 2011. The last tournament there was organised by trainer Winston Mokone at Toekomsrus Community Hall.

A boxing promoter under the banner of African Child Boxing Promotion (ACBP), Sediane’s upcoming 10-bout card is aimed at bringing boxing back to the community of Toekomsrus, which is historically a designated area for coloured residents on the West Rand.

Toekomsrus is home to a number of legitimate champions including Aladin “Mean Machine” Stevens (who defended his SA lightweight title 15 times), SA’s first IBO champ Simon “The Cheetah” Ramoni, former WBU welterweight titlist Jan “Kid Gavilan” Bergman, and former two times IBF and IBO junior lightweight titlist Malcolm “The Stone” Klassen.

Most of these boxers were trained by Johannes “Oom Joe” Bowker (who passed away last April at the age of 91), Bokkie Martins and Matlo Bergman at the Diamond Gym.

Sediane’s husband, Michael Sediane, also trained there. He lost his first fight to Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler in 2005, and later trained aspirant fighters.

He has produced a number of champions including Innocent Mantengu, (IBF Africa junior featherweight), Nomusa Ngema (female SA junior featherweight) and three provincial champions.

Sediane said her tournament will be headlined by Siphelele Myeza and Sabelo Nkosi for the vacant Gauteng straw weight belt over 10 rounds.

“I want to try and restore boxing on the West Rand,” said Sediane, who paid tribute to Rand West municipality for making it possible for her to give boxers action.

“Gratitude to mayor William Matsheke for coming on board in our attempt to restore boxing on the West Rand.”

The area, which is known for its vibrant arts, now faces issues like gang violence.

Currently Toekomsrus does not have even a single boxer.

Michael said the owner of the building which housed Diamond Gym closed it down. “I train fighters at Ramosa Hall in Mohlakeng,” he said.

Mohlakeng is home to Peter “Terror” Mathebula - the first black South African boxer to win a world title - the WBA flyweight belt from Tae Shi Kim in the US in 1980.

Assisted by Roykie “Mafia” Sithole, Michael’s gym has 10 professional boxers, comprising seven males and two females.

“There are four boxers from North West, same number from KwaZulu-Natal and two from the Limpopo province,” he said.

Myeza is from KwaMashu, which is home to Ngema. The promoter said action will begin at 6pm and fans will pay R35 each.

Sowetan