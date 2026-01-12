Blast from the past: Steyn gives West Indies six of the best

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dale Steyn celebrates his six-wicket haul in the West Indies' second innings of the third Test at Kingsmead in Durban in 2008. The Proteas won by an innings and 100 runs.

1985 — Marlene Boshoff wins the first women’s K1 crown at the Dusi canoe marathon, with women finally allowed to compete on their own as long as they had male paddlers accompanying them on the water. John Edmonds, 24, won the first of his four men’s titles, beating 11-time winner Graeme Pope-Ellis into second.

1995 — Mike Rindel scores 106 and Gary Kirsten 87 as the Proteas, on 266/5, beat Pakistan by 157 runs in the second best-of-three final at the Wanderers to take the Mandela Trophy. Allan Donald and Fanie de Villiers took three wickets each.

1999 — Alfie Cox on a KTM wins the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally, a 539km trek from Timbuktu to Néma in Mauritania that he completed in 6 hr 04 min 56 sec, a mere three minutes and 16 seconds in front of Finn Kari Tiainen. It was his second stage win of the trans-African odyssey, in which he finished third overall in the motorcycle category.

2007 — Makhaya Ntini takes 5/83 to help the Proteas bowl out Pakistan for 313 in the first Test at Centurion.

2013 — Bafana Bafana play to a goalless draw against Algeria at Orlando Stadium in their final warm-up match ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

2013 — Faf du Plessis, resuming on 69, scores 137 and Dean Elgar an unbeaten 103 as the Proteas declare their first innings of the second Test against New Zealand at St George’s Park on 525/8.

2008 - The Proteas trounce the West Indies by an innings and 100 runs in the third Test in Durban to wrap up the series 2-1. Dale Steyn took six wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 317 on the third day in their second innings in which Marlon Samuels scored 105.

2011 — Lonwabo Tsotsobe takes 4/31 as South Africa bowl out India for 154 to win the first ODI at Kingsmead by 135 runs. AB de Villiers made 76 and JP Duminy 73.

2013 — Mignon du Preez’s 20 is the highest contribution as the South African women are bowled out for 120 on their way to losing the third ODI against the West Indies at Roseau by eight wickets.

2014 — Marizanne Kapp’s 44 lifts the South African women to 125/8 on their way to losing their triangular-series ODI against Pakistan in Doha by four wickets. South Africa went on to win the three-team tournament that included Ireland.

2017 — Hashim Amla and JP Duminy both score centuries in a partnership of 292 runs in the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers. Duminy was out for 155 while Amla reached the close of play on 125 not before being dismissed for 134 the next day as the Proteas amassed 426.

2017 — Lizelle Lee scores 87 off 71 balls, Andrie Steyn 68 and Mignon du Preez 62 as the South African women total 251/3 on their way to beating Bangladesh by 86 runs in the first ODI at Cox’s Bazar.

2019 — Duanne Olivier takes 5/51 as South Africa bowl out Pakistan for 185 in the third Test at the Wanderers for a first-innings lead of 77 runs.