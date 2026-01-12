‘Hired Gun’ loading for another SA title shot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Andile Mshumpela and Enathi Stelle have reunited to plot another South African title shot.

Mdantsane’s Enathi Stelle is plotting another crack at the South African title to erase the bitter taste of being knocked out in 26 seconds in his first shot.

The NU 7 boxer had a chance to seize the vacant South African junior bantamweight title from Phumelela Cafu in a Mdantsane versus Duncan Village derby in December 2023.

Ushered to the fight by former two-time South African champion Macbute Sinyabi, Stelle’s world imploded in less than a minute when Cafu knocked him out with one punch, causing him post-fight traumatic stress.

The loss left his Luvuyo Tyamzashe boxing club in turmoil, with Sinyabi accused of conspiring with the opposition camp for the defeat, leading him to be shown the door.

In his next fight, Stelle produced a below-par showing as he laboured to a decision win over Mbulelo Gubula, fuelling the perception that the loss dealt him a psychological blow.

As he searched for answers, Stelle upped and left for Johannesburg, where he dropped a points decision to unbeaten South African-based Zimbabwean Ndabezinhle Phiri to leave his career in tatters.

After the loss, he reunited with manager Andile Mshumpela and returned home.

“We sat down and discussed his departure and resolved for him to return,” said Mshumpela.

Mshumpela facilitated Stelle’s ring return and bought him a bout in the Lakhe Promotion debut in Hemingways in December.

Perennial spoiler Sibusiso Mkolo was secured as his opponent, and after a back-and-forth clash, Stelle forced a stoppage win in the sixth and last round of a bout in which he showed flashes of his brilliance.

Mshumpela was visibly happy with the performance and has started to line up more bouts for his charge before unleashing him on the South African title currently held by marauding Moyisi Booi.

Despite Booi’s ruthless run, which had seen him knocking out every opponent since moving to the division, Stelle is not overly impressed by his Mdantsane rival.

The pair both lost to Phiri, with Booi blowing a points lead to suffer a knockout, which Stelle uses as a yardstick in a potential clash.

“We want Booi, and regardless of what people are saying about his form, Stelle would be able to handle him,” Mshumpela insisted.

“Remember, we only lost by points against Phiri while he was knocked out.

“We only need to give Stelle two bouts, and then we will go after Booi’s title.”

Mshumpela does not consider Stelle’s loss to Cafu as a real defeat given the length of the bout.

“Listen, we were sabotaged in that bout, and you could even see the video of our trainer jumping over the fallen Stelle to congratulate Cafu, so to us it was never a genuine loss.

“To us Stelle has not yet challenged for the South African title, and that will happen when he faces Booi.”

A counter-puncher of note, Stelle is yet to recapture the form that made him one of the most feared boxers in the division.

But with former South African junior flyweight champion Mfundo Gwayana as part of the technical team, Mshumpela is confident the “Hired Gun” is loading.