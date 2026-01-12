Sabalenka returns to Australian Open primed for another title tilt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka enters the Australian Open in her familiar role as the hot favourite — but unlike in the past two years, the powerful Belarusian arrives without a title to defend or the momentum of a winning run in Melbourne.

The twice champion’s 20-match winning streak at the season’s opening major was snapped in the title clash 12 months ago when American outsider Madison Keys denied her a successful defence and a rare three-peat last achieved by Martina Hingis in 1999.

Sabalenka shrugged off that disappointment as well as losing in the French Open final and Wimbledon semifinals to secure her fourth Grand Slam crown at the US Open, leaving her primed for another title tilt on the blue hardcourts Down Under.

“Honestly there’s no difference,” Sabalenka said of her mindset heading into Melbourne Park no longer in possession of the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

Reuters