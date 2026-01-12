Transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete against women, says IBA president

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sport organisations must protect women’s sport, says International Boxing Association (IBA) president Umar Kremlev.

Kremlev was reacting to a statement by US President Donald Trump on Imane Khelif, an Olympic boxing champion from Algeria, who is at the centre of one of the messiest gender debates in sport.

She punched her way to the top, snagging silver at the 2022 World Championships and gold at the African Championships the same year.

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, she became the first Algerian woman to win a gold medal in the women’s welterweight category.

Algeria was proud but just as her star was rising, the noise around her gender identity started to get loud.

In 2023, at the World Championships in New Delhi, the IBA had disqualified Khelif, saying she didn’t meet its gender eligibility rules.

But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stepped in and gave her the go-ahead to continue with her career, adding Khelif was born female, lives as a woman and holds a female passport.

For the IOC, that was enough. It accused the IBA of botching the issue and possibly spreading misinformation.

Leaked medical documents last year suggested Khelif might have XY chromosomes, which is what reignited the debate — not just regarding her, but sport in general.

Khelif is a fighter but her biggest fight might be outside the ring.

Kremlev has urged international sporting organisations to urgently develop clear, enforceable policies to protect women’s sport and to ban transgender athletes from all female competitions.

His appeal followed recent remarks by Trump in apparent reference to the controversy. Trump stressed the importance of strict rules to protect female athletes, stating: “You have policy on your side — they don’t have policy.”

Kremlev said this comment highlights a core problem facing modern sport; many disciplines continue to debate sensitive issues without having clearly defined rules in place, while women’s sport suffers.

“We remember the last Olympic Games not for sporting records or bright emotions, but for Paris becoming a symbol of mockery towards women and their rights.

“Unfortunately, no one has yet taken responsibility for what happened by allowing ineligible boxers to compete.

“Now, a firm decision is needed at the state level to protect female athletes. I would like to thank President Trump once again for his strong position on banning transgender athletes from women’s sport last year.

“It demonstrates clear leadership moving forward, ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games and sets an important example for respective heads of state.

“Now is the time for all sports to develop policies like boxing; transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete against women,” Kremlev stated.

He said the IBA has established a formal policy to protect women’s categories through defining gender within the body’s technical and competition rules and gender tests during IBA competitions.

“Our responsibility is to protect the women’s categories so that female athletes can compete on equal terms, knowing that the rules are applied strictly, consistently and transparently,” said Kremlev.

This is exactly what women athletes deserve; certainty, protection and fairness

“In boxing, we chose the most honest path, to ban transgender athletes from female events via establishing eligibility criteria.

“This is exactly what women athletes deserve; certainty, protection and fairness.”

He added that it is no longer acceptable for international federations to postpone decisions or hide behind vague principles.

“It is time for all sports to develop policies similar to boxing; transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete against women,” Kremlev stated.

“When policy is missing, female athletes pay the price as we have seen during the Paris 2024 Games.

“Women deserve to compete knowing that their category is protected by consistently applied rules as we have in boxing.”

Kremlev emphasised that athletes should never become instruments in political or ideological agendas.

“Boxing has shown that this is possible — now it is high time others took the same responsibility and protect the future of women’s sport.

“I thank President Donald Trump once again for his clear and active position in defending the truth and standing up for women’s sport.

“I hope more heads of state and sporting organisations will show the same leadership and put an end to attempts to undermine and discredit female competition through gender issues”.

Kremlev called for unity among world sports leaders, stressing that a collective and co-ordinated approach is essential to safeguard the integrity of women’s competitions.

He urged international federations to collaborate in establishing universal standards that prioritise fairness, safety and respect for female athletes.

“Only through decisive and united action, can the sporting community restore trust and ensure that women’s sport continues to flourish without controversy or uncertainty.”

Sowetan