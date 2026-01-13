Blast from the past: Bafana bite harder than Indomitable Lions in Afcon opener

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From left, Bafana's Mark Fish and Sizwe Motaung look on as teammate Eric Tinkler challenges the Cameroon players during the 3-0 African Cup of Nations win at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in 1996.

1911 — Reggie Schwarz takes four wickets as South Africa bowl out Australia for 339 to win the third Test in Adelaide by 38 runs and pull back to 1-2 in the five-match series.

1953 — Game ranger Ian Player, older brother of golfer Gary, and his partner, carpenter Fred Schmidt, win the second edition of the Dusi canoe marathon, taking three days and 14 hours. Only 17 paddlers started the 110-mile race and Player tore a hole in his canoe within the first half mile. He repaired the damage and carried on competing.

1953 — Russell Endean’s 71 is the top score as South Africa are bowled out for 232 to lose the third Test against Australia in Sydney by an innings and 38 runs and slipping to 1-2 down in the five-match series.

1961 — Lorna Ward takes five wickets for 18 runs on the first day of the fourth and final Test against England at Newlands.

1996 — Bafana Bafana live up to the hype as they thrash Cameroon 3-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations opener at the FNB stadium. Phil Masinga opened the scoring in the 14th minute and Mark Williams made it 2-0 before the break. John “Shoes” Moshoeu put the result beyond doubt when he scored in the 55th minute.

1996 — Shaun Pollock takes 3/31 as South Africa beat England, limited to 198/8, by three wickets in the third ODI at the Wanderers for a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series. Jonty Rhodes scored 44.

2001 — Bafana Bafana are held to a 1-1 draw by Mauritius in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Anjalay Stadium in Belle Vue. Delron Buckley put South Africa ahead with a long-range strike shortly before halftime, but the islanders hit back through a penalty converted by Tony Francois.

2002 — Shaun Pollock takes 3/25 and Jacques Kallis 3/30 as the Proteas bowl out Australia for 198 in winning their tri-series ODI in Melbourne by four wickets. Jonty Rhodes top-scored with 43.

2007 — Ashwell Prince, resuming on 77, scores 138 to lift South Africa to 417 and a first-innings lead of 104 in the first Test at Centurion.

2008 — Sibusiso Zuma and Lerato Chabangu score in the second half as Bafana Bafana beat Mozambique in a friendly in Durban. It was their final warm-up ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ghana.

2009 — JP Duminy hits an unbeaten 69 off 41 balls as the Proteas, having posted 157/5, lose the final second T20 against Australia in Brisbane by six wickets, going down 0-2 in the series.

2013 — Dale Steyn takes 5/17 as the Proteas dismiss New Zealand for 121 for a first-innings advantage of 404 runs in the second Test at St George’s Park.

2019 — Quinton de Kock, resuming on 34, makes 129 from 138 deliveries to lift the Proteas to 303 in the third Test against Pakistan at the Wanderers, a target of 381 for the visitors. Dale Steyn took the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq to surpass New Zealand great Richard Hadlee on the list all-time test wicket-takers. Steyn had been level with Hadlee on 431, but the scalp of the Pakistan opener on the third day lifted him to ninth spot. The wicket of fellow opener Shan Masood a few overs later lifted him to 433, level with England’s Stuart Broad and Rangana Herath of Sri Lanka.

2025 — Henk Lategan and navigator Brett Cummings win the 733km eighth stage of the Dakar Rally from Al Duwadimi to Riyadh to maintain their lead atop the overall standings. Countryman Guy Botterill, also of Toyota Gazoo Racing, was second.