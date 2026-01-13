LIV SA-based team Stinger forced to change name over trademark issue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African-based LIV golf team has rebranded itself to the Southern Guards after trademark issues with the previous Stinger name.

They were not the only team to have been forced to alter their trademark, with Iron Heads switching to Korean Golf Club. The Fireballs were also in the same boat, reportedly.

Southern Guards MD Ricard Glover said attempts to solve the Stinger trademark issues in countries outside South Africa had failed, forcing the rebranding.

The team, captained by Louis Oosthuizen and featuring Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester, features a rhino in the new logo.

Stinger apparel had already been phased out and would be replaced by Southern Guards clothing, which would be made available to fans.