Sport

LIV SA-based team Stinger forced to change name over trademark issue

David Isaacson

David Isaacson

Sports reporter

Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester and Louis Oosthuizen sport their new Southern Guards apparel. (Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf)

The South African-based LIV golf team has rebranded itself to the Southern Guards after trademark issues with the previous Stinger name.

They were not the only team to have been forced to alter their trademark, with Iron Heads switching to Korean Golf Club. The Fireballs were also in the same boat, reportedly.

Southern Guards MD Ricard Glover said attempts to solve the Stinger trademark issues in countries outside South Africa had failed, forcing the rebranding.

The team, captained by Louis Oosthuizen and featuring Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester, features a rhino in the new logo.

Stinger apparel had already been phased out and would be replaced by Southern Guards clothing, which would be made available to fans.

Editor’s Choice

1

MATRIC RESULTS UPDATES | 30% pass mark continues to haunt education department, but Gwarube says it’s a myth

2

LISTEN | DJ Warras murder accused ‘pointed out victim’ moments before fatal shooting, court hears

3

Dean Macpherson cleared by public protector over IDT complaint

4

Africa’s business schools urged to break with colonial models

5

Soweto’s Siza Gule heading to Harvard after achieving 94% matric aggregate