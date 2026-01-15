Blast from the past: Benni boots Bafana to win over Angola

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Benni McCarthy scored the only goal in Bafana Bafana's 1-0 win over Angola in 2002.

1964 — Colin Bland top-scores with 85 and captain Trevor Goddard 84 as South Africa play to a draw against Australia in the third Test in Sydney, leaving the hosts 1-0 up in the five-match series. South Africa were 326/5 needing 409 to win.

1999 — Elana Meyer becomes the first woman to dip under 67 minutes in the half-marathon as she lowers her own world record to 66 min 44 sec in Tokyo. It was her fourth and final world record over 21.1km, but the only one that was ratified.

1999 — Mark Boucher scores 100 for the Proteas on the opening day of the fifth and final Test against the West Indies at Centurion.

2002 — Benni McCarthy scores just before halftime to secure a 1-0 victory for Bafana Bafana against Angola in a friendly at Mmabatho Stadium. It was their last warm-up match ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Mali.

2002 — Gary Kirsten scores 97 as the Proteas make 257/7 in beating New Zealand by 26 runs in a tri-series ODI in Hobart.

2005 — Herschelle Gibbs scores an unbeaten 136 on the third day of the fourth Test against England at the Wanderers. He went on to make 161 the following day as the Proteas totalled 419 for a first-innings lead of eight runs.

2006 — Boeta Dippenaar scores 74 and Mark Boucher an unbeaten 63 as the Proteas chase down the 229-run target to beat Australia by five wickets in a tri-series ODI in Brisbane.

2006 — Giniel de Villiers and his Swedish co-driver Tina Thörner finish the Dakar Rally in second position overall, completing the Lisbon-to-Dakar route in a Volkswagen in 54 hr 05 min 25 sec, 00:17:53 behind French winners Luc Alphand and Gilles Picard in a Mitsubishi. De Villiers and Thörner won one stage.

2007 — Hashim Amla makes 64 and Jacques Kallis an unbeaten 60 to steer the Proteas to the 199-run target and a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Centurion.

2010 — Captain Graeme Smith scores 105 on the second day of the fourth Test against England at the Wanderers. He declared the following day on 423/7 for a lead of 243 runs.

2011 — Lonwabo Tsotsobe takes 4/22 to help the Proteas bowl out India for 190, but they lose the second ODI at the Wanderers by one run. Captain Graeme Smith top-scored with 77.

2013 — Marizanne Kapp top-scores with 40 as the South African women are dismissed for 155 to lose the fifth and final ODI against the West Indies by 22 runs, sharing the series 2-2. The fourth match was washed out.

2014 — Bernard Parker scores from a controversial penalty as Bafana Bafana draw 1-1 against Mali in their Africa Nations Championship (Chan) group match at the Cape Town stadium. Mali had been penalised after a dramatic dive by Lindokuhle Mbatha outside the box. That gave South Africa a 1-0 lead, but Mali equalised through Ibourahima Sidibe in the 55th minute.

2014 — Dane van Niekerk takes 5/17 as the Protea women bowl out Pakistan for 101 on their way to winning the triangular series ODI in Doha by three wickets. Shandre Fritz made an unbeaten 43.

2025 — Michael Docherty on a KTM is the first bike-rider home in the 638km 10th stage of the Dakar Rally from Haradh to Shubaytah in Saudi Arabia.