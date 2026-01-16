POLL | Who will be crowned the kings of Africa in Afcon final?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Morocco's Brahim Diaz scores their first goal in the quarter-final against Cameroon at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 9.

Two giants of African football, Morocco and Senegal, will face off in the much-anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday at 9pm (SA time).

The match promises to be an unpredictable showdown, as both teams enter the final with unbeaten records in the tournament.

Morocco will be backed by fanatical home support, and many sports enthusiasts believe that is going to give the Atlas Lions the edge they need to secure the title.

The other advantage for Morocco is that they will be playing their seventh game in Rabat, while Senegal have been playing their matches in Tangier.

Though the advantage is with Morocco, the Lions of Teranga pose a formidable threat as they go in search of their second continental crown.

This is their first meeting at an Afcon final, but their 32nd clash overall, with Morocco having recorded 18 wins and Senegal six wins, while there have been seven draws.

Will the Atlas Lions prevail on home soil, or will the Lions of Teranga reclaim their glory?