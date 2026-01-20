Defending Australian Open champion Keys battles past plucky Oliynykova

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Madison Keys of US in action against Oleksandra Oliynykova of Ukraine in the first round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

Madison Keys launched her Australian Open title defence with a 7-6(6) 6-1 win over Ukrainian Grand Slam debutant Oleksandra Oliynykova to reach the second round at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Keys found herself in trouble early on at Rod Laver Arena, conceding a double break with untimely double faults, and while she drew level at 4-4 the American was then dragged into a tiebreak where Oliynykova caused more chaos with her deep, looping shots.

The plucky Ukrainian brought up two set points but Keys erased the deficit with some trademark big-hitting to eventually snatch a tense tiebreak, punctuating her escape with a roar.

The shift in momentum was confirmed when ninth seed Keys went ahead 3-0 in the second set and the 30-year-old wrapped up the win on serve to set up a second-round meeting with fellow American Ashlyn Krueger.

