HAC recruit former Comrades champions Mothibi and Dijana

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hollywood Athletics Club (HAC) have strengthened their long-distance department by recruiting ultra-marathon champions Edward “Slender” Mothibi and Tete Dijana.

Mothibi and Dijana, who have both won the Comrades Marathon, are respected in long-distance running and have earned widespread respect for consistency, professionalism and sportsmanship.

Mothibi brings depth of experience and resilience to the club with multiple Comrades podium finishes and a strong international résumé, including a top-five finish at the World 50km Championships.

He remains one of South Africa’s most dependable ultra-distance competitors and is known for his measured, tactical racing style.

Mothibi continues to compete at the elite level while mentoring younger athletes in Rustenburg, balancing professional work at Impala Mines with high-performance sport.

“I am really looking forward to working with the club. I have seen the purple spirit, and I am excited to be part of it. It’s clearly a growing club that truly respects its athletes.”

The secret’s out 👀💥



Please welcome Tete Morena Dijana and Edward Mothibi to the Hollywood Athletics Club Elite squad!



Two champions.

One Purple Team.

Let’s get to work 💜🔥#HollywoodAthleticsClub #HollywoodAC #LetsRunKZN #HollywoodxTETE #HollywoodxEdward pic.twitter.com/FGiaBqbDFb — Hollywood Athletics Club (@HWAthleticsClub) January 22, 2026

Dijana joins HAC as one of the most accomplished ultra-marathon runners of his generation, having won the Comrades Marathon in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

Celebrated for his explosive finishing speed and race intelligence, Dijana has also delivered consistent performances over 50km distances, including podium finishes at the Nedbank Runified 50km.

Off the road, he remains involved in athlete development initiatives in the Mahikeng region while working full-time as a security officer at Northwest University’s Mahikeng campus.

“I am very happy to be joining the club and I’m looking forward to competing in the purple colours,” Dijana said.

HAC said the induction of Mothibi and Dijana aligns with its long-standing philosophy of supporting athletes who represent excellence with humility, resilience and a commitment to uplifting others — while also contributing positively to team culture.

Greg Glossop, Hollywood Athletics Club chairperson, said: “We are excited to welcome Edward and Tete to the club. They also bring along coach Adams and their wider team, which is fantastic.

“They are champions who bring immense experience, professionalism and a genuine passion for developing other athletes. From the first few days, it’s been clear that they also bring great energy and togetherness, and we look forward to supporting them in their goals for 2026.”

TimesLIVE