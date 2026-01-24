Djokovic beats Van de Zandschulp to make Australian Open fourth round

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his third round match against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp during the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on January 24 2026.

Novak Djokovic escaped the heat and doused Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) at the Australian Open on Saturday to reach the fourth round and add another line in the record book during his bid for a standalone 25th Grand Slam title.

With his 102nd match victory at Melbourne, the evergreen Serb equalled six-time champion Roger Federer’s record at the year’s first major and also became the first player to secure 400 wins at the Grand Slams.

Djokovic opened the evening session on a steamy day in which play continued under the main showcourt roofs and eased to a 5-3 lead before firing a sublime backhand crosscourt winner and celebrating with his arms out to mimic an aeroplane.

He endured minor turbulence after that point but had no trouble taking full flight again as he broke in the opening game of the second set when a deflated Van de Zandschulp fired his backhand long.

Djokovic briefly lost his cool while up 4-2, striking a ball that flew close to a ball child stationed near the net. Though the Serb avoided a code violation, the incident triggered memories of his 2020 US Open default for striking a line judge.

Up two sets, Djokovic had treatment for a blister on his foot after a tumble in the third and rallied from a breakdown before holding his nerve in the tiebreak to set up a clash with either 16th seed Jakub Mensik or Ethan Quinn.

Reuters