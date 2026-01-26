Blast from the past: SA’s Hawk Makepula stops Filipino Melvin Magramo to clinch third world title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Masibulele ‘Hawk’ Makepula, pictured in action against Jun Talape during their WBC international junior bantamweight title fight at the Graceland Casino in Secunda.

1910 — Aubrey Faulkner takes six wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 252 to win the second Test at Lord’s in Durban by 95 runs to increase their lead in the five-match series to 2-0.

1952 — Loose forward Basie van Wyk scores the only try as the Springboks beat the Barbarians 17-2 in their first-ever encounter in Cardiff. The teams had been level 3-3 at halftime.

1952 — Vic Toweel makes the third defence of his world bantamweight title, outpointing European and British champion Peter Keenan of Scotland over 15 rounds at the Rand stadium in Johannesburg.

1974 — Orlando Pirates fight back from three aggregate goals down in the second leg of the BP Top Eight final against Moroka Swallows Limited to clinch the trophy 7-6 in extra time. Pirates had gone into the decider at Orlando Stadium 1-3 down.

1998 — Jonty Rhodes makes an unbeaten 82 but the Proteas, on 228/6, lose the second of the best-of-three final series against Australia in Sydney by seven wickets.

2000 — Jacques Kallis scores 43 and then takes 2/41 as the Proteas, on 204/7, beat England by one run in their triangular series ODI at Newlands. Kallis bowled the final over, dismissing Andy Caddick and conceding just eight runs.

2002 — Hawk Makepula wins his third world title when he stops Filipino Melvin Magramo in the ninth round for the vacant IBO flyweight title in London. On the same bill, Jan Bergman kept his WBU welterweight title with a points win over Derek Roche, while Martin Jacobs was considered unlucky to lose the decision against WBU lightweight champion Colin Dunne.

2006 — Bafana Bafana are eliminated in the first round of the African Nations’ Cup tournament in Egypt, after losing their second group match 0-2 to Tunisia. The first goal came after a misplaced back-pass by Benni McCarthy.

2007 — Liezel Huber and Zimbabwean Cara Black win the Australian Open women’s doubles crown in Melbourne, downing Chan Yung-jan and Chuang Chia-jung of Taiwan 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-1.

2007 — Johmari Logtenberg scores an unbeaten 103 and Susan Benade 58 as the South African women make 259/6 on their way to winning the fourth ODI against Pakistan by 101 runs. Ashlyn Kilowan took 4/23.

2009 — AB de Villiers scores an unbeaten 82 and Hashim Amla 80 not out as the Proteas chase down the 223-run target to beat Australia by eight wickets in the fourth ODI in Adelaide for an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

2016 — Kagiso Rabada takes 6/32 as South Africa dismiss England for 101 to win the final fourth Test at Centurion by 280 runs. The haul lifted Rabada to 13 wickets for the match, a feat achieved only by Makhaya Ntini and Hugh Tayfield, who did it twice. The visitors won the series 2-1.

2020 — Beuran Hendricks takes five wickets as the Proteas bowl out England for 248 in the second innings of the final fourth Test at the Wanderers, leaving the home side needing to make 466 to win.

2021 — Laura Wolvaardt scores 58 to lift the South African women to 201 on their way to beating Pakistan by 32 runs in the final third ODI in Durban for a 3-0 series cleansweep. Shabnim Ismail took 3/22, Ayabonga Khaka 3/29 and Sune Luus 3/35.