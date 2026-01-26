J-Bay Open cancelled as Jeffreys Bay loses spot on world surfing tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jordy Smith of South Africa rides a wave at the Paris 2024 Olympics in Teahupo'o in Tahiti, French Polynesia, in July 2024.

Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape has lost its spot on the World Surf League (WSL) tour, with New Zealand gaining an event this year.

“While the news is disappointing for surfers, fans and stakeholders, Surfing South Africa (SSA) remains committed to engaging constructively with the WSL and key partners to explore future opportunities for world-class competitive surfing in South Africa,” the national federation said.

The fourth leg of the 12-stop tour will head to Raglan in New Zealand in mid-May, taking over from the J-Bay Open that used to be held in the middle of the year.

The tour has eight stops at Pacific Ocean venues, with just two apiece on the Indian and Atlantic oceans.

“We thank the local community, sponsors and supporters who have contributed to the success of the event over the years, and we will continue to advocate for South Africa as a premier destination for international surfing events,” SSA said.

Board member Johnny Bakker said the cancellation was a blow to African surfing as a whole.

“Surfing is growing rapidly across the continent and will feature at the Youth Summer Olympic Games in Dakar in 2026. We remain committed to seeking alternative opportunities for Jeffreys Bay and to ensuring Africa continues to be represented on the global surfing stage.”

Last year South African veteran Jordy Smith finished the men’s league ranked third overall.

TimesLIVE