Keys departs Australian Open with head held high, promises to eat ‘gross’ apple pie

Madison Keys of the US in action against Jessica Pegula of the US during their fourth round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open.

Madison Keys said she was leaving the Australian Open with her pride intact despite a straight-sets defeat by Jessica Pegula in the fourth round and promised to honour a pre-match wager by eating a cheese-smothered apple pie.

Keys, who dazzled at last year’s tournament to win her first Grand Slam crown, went out fighting against her close friend and said she was happy with how she had managed expectations on her trip back to Melbourne Park.

“Obviously not the way I wanted things to end here, but still really proud of myself,” Keys said after her 6-3, 6-4 defeat in the Rod Laver Arena.

“I think coming back, being defending champion, dealing with all the extra pressure and nerves, I’m proud of myself for how I handled it.

“It was one of those days where I feel like Jess beat me, and I can walk away with my head held high.”

Keys said she would not dwell on the defeat and looked forward to the rest of the season.

“I have 11 months of the year left. There’s lots to be proud of, and I’m going to go out and work on new things and try to implement them in the next tournament,” she said.

“I’m disappointed, but I’m trying to not live and die on every win and loss at this point in my career.”

Keys plans to tuck into the apple pie to make good on the bet with her compatriot.

Pegula, whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, would have been forced to wear a rival Kansas City Chiefs jersey if she lost the match and noted it was extra motivation to win.

“A bet is a bet, so I’ll do it,” Keys said.

“I hope it’s less gross than I think it’s going to be, but we’ll find out.”

Reuters