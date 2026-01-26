Two teenagers among five South Africans named for 2026 Winter Olympics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lara Markthaler does her thing at Pozza di Fassa in the Italian Dolomites.

Five South Africans, three women and two men, will represent the country at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics from February 6 to 22.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said the team comprised two teenagers, 17-year-old Thomas Weir and 18-year-old Lara Markthaler, both skiers doing slalom and giant slalom.

Cross-country skier Matt Smith is the oldest at 35 followed by skeleton slider Nicole Burger, 31.

Malica Malherbe, 21, will compete in freestyle, a skiing discipline.

The five, the country’s biggest Winter Olympic contingent, have been offered incentives of R400,000 for gold, R200,000 for silver and R75,000 for bronze.

No South African has won a podium at a Winter Olympics.

Three-time Winter Olympian Alex Heath is the chef de mission.