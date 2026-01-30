Djokovic sets up Alcaraz showdown for Australian Open title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his Australian Open semifinal against Italy's Jannik Sinner at Melbourne Park on Friday.

Novak Djokovic turned back the clock to dethrone Jannik Sinner in a five-set classic and set up a final showdown with world number one Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard slogged through the longest Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev.

Stopped in the semifinals of the last four Grand Slams, Djokovic sent the Italian double defending champion packing with a 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 win completed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Less than four months before his 39th birthday, the 10-time champion eclipsed Ken Rosewall as the oldest man to reach the final in the professional era, while snapping a five-match losing streak to Sinner.

He will bid for a record-extending 11th title at Melbourne Park and the unprecedented 25th major crown that has eluded him against Spaniard Alcaraz, who needed five hours and 27 minutes to fell Zverev 6-4 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-7(4) 7-5 earlier at Rod Laver Arena.

“I saw Carlos after the match and he told me ‘I’m sorry to delay the start’ and I told him ‘I’m an old man, I need to go earlier to sleep’,” Djokovic said on court.

“Looking forward to seeing him in a couple of days.”

At a tournament short on thrillers and major upsets, all four semi-finalists played their part to deliver drama in spades.

Djokovic needed to draw on 20 years of Grand Slam experience and his famed mental toughness to hold out Sinner, who was relentless in attacking the Serb’s serve but failed to convert eight break-point chances in the final set.

“I had my chances; many break points, couldn’t use them,” said Sinner. “He came up with some great shots.

“I know he’s won 24 Grand Slams. We know each other very well, how we play.

“I feel like he’s the greatest player for many, many years.”

Alcaraz fought through a leg cramp to deny Zverev and whereas Djokovic can become the oldest winner, the Spaniard will bid to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam with his first Melbourne title.

The semifinals overwhelmed Alcaraz and Djokovic physically, with both vomiting during the matches.

Two sets up, Alcaraz struggled to move at 4-4 in the third set and had a medical timeout (MTO) at the change of ends to have work on his right thigh.

It left Zverev, last year’s runner-up to Sinner, raging at the supervisor, given players are banned from MTOs for cramp.

Alcaraz glugged pickle juice and soldiered on, losing the next two sets but still conjuring enough shot-making brilliance to make Zverev work for them.

The Spaniard’s prospects dimmed when he double-faulted to drop serve in the opening game of the fifth.

But he looked reborn when he chased down a drop-shot and pulled off a winner at full stretch.

Zverev fought grimly to keep Alcaraz at bay, saving a slew of break points as his exhaustion grew.

He served for the match at 5-4, only to see it slip through his fingers as Alcaraz claimed the last three games in a stunning finish.

With victory secured, Alcaraz lay flat on his back on the court in disbelief.

No stranger to marathon battles after his 2025 French Open final win over Sinner, Alcaraz said belief was the key to making it through the longest Australian Open semifinal.

“I always say you have to believe in yourself no matter what,” Alcaraz said.

“I was struggling in the middle of the third set. Physically it was one of the most demanding matches I’ve played in my short career. But I’ve been in this situation before.

“I had to put my heart into the match. I did it and fought until the last ball ... I’m extremely proud of that and the way I came back in the fifth set.”

