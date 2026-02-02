Alcaraz hails Djokovic, savours first Australian Open title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 01: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at the presentation ceremony after his victory in the Men's Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during day 15 of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 01, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia.

Carlos Alcaraz praised Novak Djokovic as an inspiration and gave a shout-out to compatriot Rafa Nadal after downing the Serbian great in four sets on Sunday to claim his first Australian Open title.

Alcaraz, 22, celebrated becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam by winning all four majors after overhauling Djokovic 2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5 at floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

“You’re talking about how I’m doing things, amazing things, but what you’re doing is really inspiring,” the Spaniard said at the trophy ceremony after grabbing the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

“Not only for tennis players, but the athletes, all the persons around the world. And for me, as well.

“For me, I just enjoyed so much watching you play. It’s been an honour sharing the locker [room].”

"Thank you so much for what you're doing, it's really inspiring to me" 🥹



Carlos Alcaraz has high praise for Novak Djokovic ❤️#AusOpen | #SSTennis pic.twitter.com/OQb8u61rMw — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 1, 2026

Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion and a two-time Australian Open winner, was front row at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday and grinned as he watched his compatriot rally from a set down to become the second Spaniard to claim the title.

“It’s a bit weird seeing Rafa in the stands,” Alcaraz said, addressing Nadal.

“I think it’s the first time as a professional because I know you watched me when I was 14 or 15 years old.

“It’s such an honour playing in front of you, we had great battles on the court and it was an honour sharing the court with you. Thank you for being here.”

Alcaraz said capturing all four Grand Slam titles at 22 had not diminished his desire and while plenty remains on his to‑do list, he will not pile pressure on himself to chase a clean sweep of the majors this year.

The Spaniard will look to return to the finals of the other majors this year.

Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in an epic French Open final last year to defend his title, before surrendering his Wimbledon crown to the Italian and capping their trilogy of major meetings by unseating him at the US Open for a sixth Grand Slam trophy.

“It’s going to be a big challenge,” Alcaraz said when asked about gunning for all four Grand Slam titles in the same year.

“Those are big words, to be honest. I just want it to be one at a time. Right now, the next one is the French Open and I have great memories of that tournament. I feel really special every time that I go there.

“I don’t want to put myself in a really pressure position to have to do it, but it’s going to be great. Right now I’ll try to be ready, to work hard, to just recover and practice well to play a good tournament in the next Grand Slam.”

Alcaraz said he had plenty of motivation for the rest of a year that has begun superbly after an emotional roller-coaster in pre-season, during which he split with long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

“There are some tournaments that I really want to win at least once. A few Masters 1000s. I just really want to complete all the Masters 1000.

“Obviously the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup are goals as well. I really want to achieve that for Spain. I’ve set up some other goals for the season and I’ll try to be ready for, or to try to get those goals.”