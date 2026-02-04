Blast from the past: Dale Steyn’s 11/60 match haul too good for Pakistan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dale Steyn signs autographs for fans during the third day of the first test cricket match against Pakistan in Johannesburg, February 3 2013.

1967 — Wicketkeeper Denis Lindsay scores an unbeaten 111 as South Africa reach stumps on the second day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Wanderers on 266/7, a first-innings lead of 123. He was eventually dismissed for 131.

1978 — Kallie Knoetze, the verbose heavyweight boxer known as ‘Die Bek van Boomstraat’, knocks out American star Duane Bobick in the third round at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg. Until that point, Bobick, a 1972 Olympian, had lost only once in more than 40 fights, to then world title contender Ken Norton. Dignitaries at ringside included cabinet ministers Piet Koornhof and Pik Botha, as well as Springbok rugby players Kevin de Klerk and Johann Strauss, who were ejected from prime seats for which they didn’t have tickets.

1997 — Gary Kirsten scores 82 and Jacques Kallis an unbeaten 52 as the Proteas, needing 233, beat India by six wickets in a triangular series ODI in East London.

2000 — Jonty Rhodes top-scores with 42 as the Proteas, needing 232, beat England by two wickets in a triangular series ODI in East London.

2004 — Bafana Bafana, needing to beat Morocco by four goals to advance from the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations, have to settle for a 1-1 draw in Tunisia. Patrick Mayo put South Africa 1-0 up midway through the first half, but their opponents equalised 10 minutes later through a penalty converted by Coventry City defender Youssef Safri.

2004 — Jacques Kallis makes 139 as the Proteas chase down the 305-run target to beat the West Indies by four wickets in the final ODI at the Wanderers, taking the series 3-1. Kallis’s knock saw him become South Africa’s leading ODI run-scorer, overhauling Gary Kirsten’s 6,798-run career tally.

2005 — Graeme Smith scores 105 to lead the Proteas to the 269-run target to beat England by three wickets in the third ODI at St George’s Park to level the seven-match series at 1-1.

2007 — Jacques Kallis scores an unbeaten 88 and takes 3/34 as the Proteas, totalling 392/6, beat Pakistan by 164 runs in the first ODI at Centurion.

2013 — Dale Steyn takes 5/52 for a match haul of 11/60 as South Africa win the first Test against Pakistan at Centurion by 211 runs.

2017 — AB de Villiers scores 60 as the Proteas reach the 164-run target to beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the third ODI at the Wanderers.

2017 — Hekkie Budler reclaims the marginal IBO junior-flyweight title he last held in 2011, winning the vacant belt as he stops Joey Canoy of the Philippines in the eighth round at Emperors Palace. In between, Budler had won and lost the IBO and WBA strawweight titles.

2018 — The Proteas are bowled out for their lowest ODI total on home soil, getting dismissed for 118 by India at Centurion in the second match of the series. JP Duminy and Khaya Zondo top-scored with 25 apiece, and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the chief destroyer for the visitors with 5/22. The Indian batsmen reached the winning target in the 21st over. The South African total was one run lower than the previous lowest total of 119 the team had managed against England in Port Elizabeth in 2009, but 49 higher than the lowest Proteas total of all time, 69 against Australia in Sydney in 1993.

2020 — Captain Quinton de Kock scores 107 and Temba Bavuma 98 as South Africa chase down the 259-run target to beat England by seven wickets in the first ODI at Newlands.