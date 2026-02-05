Southern Guards lying second after first round of LIV Riyadh

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bryson DeChambeau on the first tee before the start of the first round of LIV Riyadh on Wednesday.

The newly rebranded South African-based Southern Guards were lying second on the team standings after the first round of the season-opening LIV Golf tournament in Riyadh on Wednesday night.

Captain Louis Oosthuizen was the best-placed of the four, lying tied for fourth on five-under-par, two shots behind co-leaders Thomas Detry of Belgium and American Peter Uihlein.

Elvis Smylie of Australia was third on six under.

It was the consistency of the other three South Africans that helped lift the team into second spot, with Branden Grace and Dean Burmester on three under and Charl Schwartzel one stroke further back.

This was the first time they were completing since the team’s name was changed from Stinger GC because of a trademark issue.

Torque, with Sebastian Muñoz, Abraham Ancer, Joaquin Niemann and Carlos Ortiz, was the leading team on 15 under.

Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII were lying third on 11 under.