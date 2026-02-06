Blast from the past: Bungu bangs his way to record 13th title defence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vuyani Bungu stops Victor Lerena of Colombia to make a record 13th defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title at the Carousel Casino, north of Pretoria.

1928 — Buster Nupen takes five wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 282 in the fifth and final Test at Kingsmead.

1953 — South Africa go into the fifth and final Test of the away series in Australia trailing 2-1. The match in Melbourne was a six-day affair with eight-ball overs. Batting first Australia made 520 after Neil Harvey scored 205. South Africa, captained by Jack Cheetham, replied with 435, but paceman Eddie Fuller and spinner Hugh Tayfield hit back, taking 5/66 and 3/73 to bowl out Australia for 209 in their second innings. Russell Endean (70) and Roy McLean (76) guided the visitors to a six-wicket victory on the sixth and final day to tie the series 2-2.

1970 — Graeme Pollock, resuming on 160, scores 276 before South Africa declare their first innings on 622/9 in the second Test against Australia at Kingsmead.

1981 — Sydney Maree clocks a hand-timed 13 min 38.3 sec over the 5,000m indoors at the Millrose Games in New York, a South African indoor record that remained until 2021.

1982 — Leonard “Wagga Wagga” Likoebe of Kaizer Chiefs scored a hat-trick to wrap up the BP Cup in the second leg of the final against Moroka Swallows Ltd at Orlando Stadium. Chiefs won the match 3-1 and the final 7-2 on aggregate. Likoebe had been a reserve in the first leg.

1982 — Mark McNulty of Zimbabwe wins the Sun City Classic, his fourth victory in five weeks, banking R16,000 and clinching the Sunshine Circuit Order of Merit with two tournaments to play. His season’s earnings of R65,560 was a record for the tour at the time.

1987 — Harold Volbrecht loses in his second world title bid, getting knocked out in the seventh round in Atlantic City by WBA welterweight champion Mark Breland, an Olympic champion for the US at the 1984 Games. Volbrecht came down with a flu a few days before the fight and admitted he was surprised when he was cleared to fight at the weigh-in. He lost his first challenge to Pipino Cuevas in 1980.

1999 — Vuyani Bungu stops Victor Lerena of Colombia to make a record 13th defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title at the Carousel casino, north of Pretoria. He eclipsed the South African mark of 12 successful title defences he had shared with WBA junior-lightweight champion Brian Mitchell. It was the second time Bungu had faced Lerena, having outpointed him in his third defence in April 1995.

2000 — Jacques Kallis scores an unbeaten 98 as the Proteas, on 204/7, beat Zimbabwe by 53 runs in a triangular series ODI at St George’s Park. Shaun Pollock took 3/7.

2000 — Siyabonga Nomvethe heads in a goal as a 10-man Bafana Bafana beat co-hosts Ghana 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal in Kumasi. Nomvethe netted a well-weighted cross from Shaun Bartlett in the 42nd minute, but South Africa were under pressure again after Eric Tinkler was red-carded almost immediately after the restart for flattening Kwame Ayew. He had brought down Otto Addo in the first half.

2002 — Makhaya Ntini takes 5/31 as the Proteas beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the first of the best-of-three tri-series finals in Melbourne. Boeta Dippenaar scored an unbeaten 79 and Jacques Kallis 59 not out to steer South Africa to the 191-run target.

2004 — Sebastiaan Rothmann loses his IBO cruiserweight title in dramatic fashion, getting stopped in the ninth round when he seemed to be one punch away from a technical knockout victory. Fighting in Sheffield, Rothmann had English veteran Carl Thompson in trouble on the ropes when he got tagged and dropped heavily. A former WBO champion, Thompson still went on to beat David Haye in his next fight.

2005 — Herschelle Gibbs scores 100 to lift South Africa to 291/5 as they beat England by 108 runs in the fourth ODI at Newlands.

2010 — Jacques Kallis scores 159 not out and Hashim Amla an unbeaten 115 on the first day of the first Test against India in Nagpur.

2016 — Captain AB de Villiers makes 73 to lift the Proteas to 262/7 in the second ODI at St George’s Park, but it’s not enough as England win to push their lead in the five-match series to 2-0.

2019 — Beuren Hendricks takes 4/14 and Chris Morris scores an unbeaten 55 off 29 balls, but the Proteas, needing 169, lose the final third T20 against Pakistan at Centurion by 27 runs.

2019 — Dane van Niekerk scores 38 as the South African women total 163/5 on their way to beating Sri Lanka by 39 runs in the third and final T20 at Centurion to take the series 3-0.

2020 — Mignon du Preez scores 40 off 26 balls as the South African women are bowled out for 119 on their way to losing the second T20 against New Zealand in Hamilton by five wickets.

2022 — Shabnim Ismail takes 4/44 as the South African women bowl out the West Indies for 174 on their way to winning the fourth and final ODI at the Wanderers by six wickets, and with it the series 2-1. Andrie Steyn scored 52.