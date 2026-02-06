Trading his vest for suit and shoes for skis, Matt Smith reaches Olympic dream

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matt Smith, 35, is the oldest member of the South African team for Milano Cortina 2026, which also happens to be the biggest South African team to a Winter Games. The previous largest contingent was four in 1960.

Matt Smith followed his heart to the northern hemisphere — first he fell in love with a Norwegian, then he fell in love with cross-country skiing.

But South Africa’s oldest member of the five-strong Winter Olympic team for Milano Cortina 2026 has always enjoyed an active lifestyle.

His family emigrated to England when he was eight, but the entrepreneur-cum-tech investor found himself living in Cape Town for about a year until late 2022, when he moved to Oslo to be with his fiancee, Cecilie.

“[I was] running, swimming, cycling along the promenade and living the Capetonian dream, and I get to Norway and all of a sudden, [if] you are brave enough to run on the ice with spikes in your shoes, it’s a madman’s game.”

Not wanting to choose the one favourite winter activity of hibernation, Smith decided to give the national sport, cross-country skiing, a shot.

There is more to Cross-Country skiing than meets the eye. 🎿🔍



Matt C. Smith takes us behind the scenes of his sport and the specialized gear he’s packing for the Games.



📅 Race Day: 13th of February#TeamSA #ForMyCountry pic.twitter.com/6BH50LBqCw — Team South Africa (@OfficialTeamRSA) January 27, 2026

The instructor he found happened to be racing internationally for Mexico and suddenly the thought of accomplishing the lifelong ambition of earning national colours dawned on him.

“I’ve always been dreaming of representing South Africa in a sport. [I thought] maybe this is my opportunity.”

Despite his years out of the country, his heart has remained loyal to the land of his birth.

“You can take the boy out of Africa, but you can’t take Africa out of the boy. You know, I’ve actually lived in the UK for longer than I’ve lived in South Africa … I grew up in the UK and I have a British accent now, sadly.

“I’ve always felt South African. I’ve always described myself as South African.

“I always remember it was the 2007 Rugby World Cup in Paris. I was there and it was the Springboks versus England in the final. I am more English technically than I am South African at that point in my life, yet I’m wearing a Springbok jersey.”

But patriotism itself doesn’t bring skill, though his experience as an endurance athlete has helped.

“I’ve done Iron Man in South Africa, Port Elizabeth, Mossel Bay, all those ones, and you know, Argus [Cycle Tour] and all these other races … I think it’s eight of the 20 highest VO2 maxes ever recorded are cross-country skiers. Because it is a completely full-body sport.

“You need a very strong engine, cardiovascular engine, like a cyclist or a long-distance runner, but you also need the biokinetic knowledge, how your body works, the tech, the strategy. It’s a very holistic sport.”

“Having been a triathlete before, I found that the Triathlon translated quite naturally into cross-country skiing. Of course, completely different technically, but in terms of the demand on the cardiovascular system.”

You see me after a race and I’m coughing like I’ve got asthma or I’m about to die. So it’s an incredibly demanding sport where you have to push yourself to your absolute max. — Matt Smith

But getting used to sucking in air at temperatures below freezing is something he still hasn’t got used to.

“Your lungs aren’t used to breathing at your hardest and the harshest in minus 10 degrees. So I haven’t had 25 years of acclimatisation,” said Smith, a sub-three-hour marathon runner who is hoping to get into the Berlin Marathon this year.

“You see me after a race and I’m coughing like I’ve got asthma or I’m about to die. So it’s an incredibly demanding sport where you have to push yourself to your absolute max.”

As gruelling as the sport is, Smith says it also has an aesthetic side. “The sport is very beautiful because it’s when you really crack the code on how it works biokinetically. It’s a dance.”

And then there’s the strategic side — trying to get into the right position to enter each corner. “It’s kind of like a game of chess while cycling up a hill because you’re thinking a bit of tactics as well. You’re thinking a bit about placing. You should be thinking a little bit more ahead.”

On downhills Smith has clocked himself at 72kmph, but uphill it can become a 5kmph crawl.

The father-of-one is under no illusions about the task he’ll face in Italy.

“There’s no cheat code for 25 years of ski experience that the Norwegians have. I have dreams of being a medal contender, but I think practically, that’s a tall order,” said Smith, whose popularity on social media helped get him signed by a World Cup cross-country team.

“I just love the fact that I’m putting South Africa on the map in a space that it hasn’t formerly been in.”

