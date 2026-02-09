Bad Bunny turns Super Bowl half time into Puerto Rican love letter with a Lady Gaga surprise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bad Bunny performs during the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday. The New Seattle Seahawks beat the England Patriots.

Bad Bunny transformed Levi’s Stadium into a vibrant homage to Puerto Rico during Sunday’s Super Bowl half-time show, delivering a high-energy journey through the island’s culture complete with a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga and a tribute from reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13.

The half-time spectacular marked a historic moment for Latin music on America’s biggest stage, following last year’s record-breaking Kendrick Lamar performance that drew more than 130 million viewers, with Bad Bunny using the platform to celebrate his heritage while cementing reggaeton’s place in mainstream American culture.

The choice of Bad Bunny, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, to feature in the half-time show drew a rebuke from President Donald Trump and other conservatives over the entertainer’s outspoken criticism of US immigration policy.

On Sunday, Trump said on social media that the Super Bowl half-time show fronted by the singer was “absolutely terrible.”

Clad in a white suit, the 31-year-old superstar opened with Tití Me Preguntó while walking through carefully crafted vignettes of Puerto Rican life - farmers in traditional pava hats, domino players, and boxers.

The performance hit its stride at a secondary stage dubbed La Casita (the little house), where he sang Yo Perreo Sola, Safaera and Party as celebrities including Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Cardi B and Jessica Alba were spotted dancing in the crowd.

In one of the show’s most theatrical moments, Bad Bunny crashed through the ceiling of La Casita while performing Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR, then moved to a white truck where dancers grooved to a medley honoring reggaeton’s roots — Daddy Yankee’s Gasolina, Don Omar’s Dale Don Dale and his own hit EoO.

“If I’m here at the Super Bowl 60 it is because I’ve never stopped believing in myself,” he declared as violins swelled into “Monaco.”

A staged wedding featuring the iconic La Rana Concho that was shown on the stadium screens set the scene for Lady Gaga’s surprise entrance, with the pop superstar singing a salsa version of Die With A Smile before dancing with him in BAILE INoLVIDABLE.

He then transitioned to NUEVAYol as a child and his family were shown watching the Grammy Awards ceremony at which he won Album of the Year - the first time the award was given to a Spanish-language album.

Ricky Martin emerged for LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii as Bad Bunny hoisted the Puerto Rican flag and performed El Apagón, with the stadium erupting in light before he delivered CAFé CON RON and yelled, “God bless America!” as he named all the countries on the continent while a parade of flags was held.

“The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” was shown in the stadium, as he told the audience closing with DtMF, the title track from his Grammy-winning album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”.

The Seahawks relied on a relentless defense to beat New England 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, denying the Patriots an NFL-record seventh championship and avenging a heartbreaking loss to the same opponent in the title game 11 years ago.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 135 yards to earn Super Bowl MVP honors, while Seattle sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times — including a strip-sack returned 44 yards for a touchdown by Uchenna Nwosu that sealed the victory.

Jason Myers drilled a Super Bowl-record five field goals, and Sam Darnold connected with AJ Barner for a touchdown to power the Seahawks’ offense.

The win marked Seattle’s second Super Bowl championship in franchise history and their first since 2014. They suffered a crushing defeat to New England a year later when Malcolm Butler’s goal-line interception with 20 seconds left preserved the Patriots’ victory.