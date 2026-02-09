Who decides? Vonn crash at Winter Olympics exposes tensions over athlete autonomy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A screen grab taken from a video shows Lindsey Vonn of US crashing during the Women's Downhill at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre in Belluno, Italy on Sunday.

The question of whether Lindsey Vonn should have started the Olympic downhill race on Sunday has expanded beyond a single athlete or race, exposing a deeper tension at the core of elite sport: who decides when an injured competitor is fit to compete and what message that choice sends.

The 41-year-old American started the race at the Milano Cortina Games despite having ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee in a World Cup event in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana little more than a week ago.

With a brace on the knee, she set the third fastest time in training on Saturday but suffered a horrific crash on Sunday and was airlifted to hospital for surgery on a broken leg.

Vonn was determined to start the race, saying earlier this week: “... we’ve been doing extensive therapy and consulting with doctors, been in the gym and today I went skiing. And considering how my knee feels, it feels stable, I feel strong.”

For former French national football and ski team doctor Jean-Pierre Paclet, the issue of athletes competing while injured blends medicine with ethics.

“Anterior cruciate ligament injuries are extremely common, both among elite athletes and the general public,” he said.

“You can tear it very easily. You don’t need an ACL in every skiing movement, which is why surgery is performed, but the real question concerns the athlete’s long-term future.”

Repeated trauma in sports such as skiing or football can lead to degenerative joint damage later in life, he added.

“Many athletes who continue for years do not have healthy joints when they are older. Does a doctor have the right to allow a career to continue if it risks severe degenerative lesions? That is a matter of sporting ethics.”

Financial stakes and competitive pressure can cloud medical judgement, while knee prostheses have limited durability and repeated surgery becomes increasingly complex.

Paclet said clearer return-to-play protocols — similar to concussion rules in rugby — might help, although implementing them across sports would be difficult.

For now, responsibility rests primarily with national federations rather than the international governing body.

“FIS is made up of national ski associations, and those associations are responsible for taking care of their own athletes,” race director Peter Gerdol said.

“At the moment it remains the responsibility of each national ski association, or the National Olympic Committee, to decide whether an athlete is healthy enough to compete.”

Gerdol pointed out that 26-year-old Marte Monsen, who suffered knee and facial injuries in the same World Cup race in Switzerland where Vonn was hurt, was prevented from racing in Cortina on Sunday by the Norwegian federation.

“The Norwegian who crashed in Crans-Montana was here but at the end they decided not to let her start for safety reasons,” he said.

Neither the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) nor United States Ski and Snowboard responded to requests for comment on the question of athlete medical clearance to compete.

Among athletes, the balance between the importance of autonomy, risk and setting an example produces more nuanced views than the public debate often suggests.

Norway’s Kajsa Vickhoff Lie framed the issue less as prohibition than personal choice.

“Could I even attempt it? I don’t think anyone could do what she [Vonn] is doing now. I’m 27 years old — maybe I could try — but at 41, I really don’t think so,” she said.

“Everyone is evaluated by a doctor, but in the end it’s up to you. Nobody can tell you what to do - you ski for yourself. People can give you the facts, and then you decide what to do with them.”

French Olympic biathlon champion Lou Jeanmonnot described an instinctive admiration for Vonn that shifted toward caution.

“At first I thought, ‘That’s badass’ — she’s impressive, she has real aura,” she said.

“But in the end there’s nothing to be proud of either, because health must come before sport. As athletes, we shouldn’t send younger people the message that we can push through pain at the expense of our health.”

Italian skier Federica Brignone returned the debate to individual responsibility.

“It’s her choice. Her body is hers, and she decides what to do,” she said.

“Your body is yours and you decide. It’s always a choice whether you want to start or not. It doesn’t depend on others. It depends only on you.”

In Cortina, the discussion surrounding one start list decision has therefore come to reflect a broader unresolved question in modern sport — where the line between courage and risk is drawn, and who has the authority to draw it.

In the latest update, Vonn has had two operations after a serious leg fracture, a source said, to stabilise her after a horrific crash 13 seconds into one of the most hotly anticipated races at the Winter Olympics

Vonn, 41, was flown by helicopter to the Ca’ Foncello Hospital in the city of Treviso from Cortina d’Ampezzo after her audacious bid to win downhill gold with a ruptured knee ligament ended in agony on Sunday.

She was operated on by a joint team of local orthopaedic and plastic surgeons, the source close to the matter said on Monday, explaining that the procedures were intended to prevent complications linked to swelling and blood flow.

Vonn’s personal doctor was present but only assisted while Italian surgeons led the procedures, the source added.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee did not respond to a request for comment about the treatment for Vonn, one of the most decorated ski racers in history.

The hospital had said she underwent an operation to stabilise her left leg but did not mention a second procedure.