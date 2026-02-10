Reyneke’s fearless debut lights up Potchefstroom as Proteas Women win opener

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kayla Reyneke of South Africa celebrates her maiden international wicket with her teammates during the 1st T20I against Pakistan at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Kayla Reyneke announced herself on the world stage with an impressive all-round performance as the Proteas Women edged past their Pakistan counterparts by five wickets at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday night.

The former SA U19 women’s captain enjoyed a dream debut by first taking two for 13 with her off-spin and then striking a whirlwind 29 not out as SA chased down Pakistan’s 180 with not a ball to spare.

The situation needed Reyneke, 20, to score two runs off the final delivery of the game, but she blasted an imperious six over extra cover to rubberstamp a fine display on the night.

She hit three sixes and a four off only 16 balls in her match-winning cameo.

Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt rattled up 61 in just 38 balls in the top order to set up the victory charge.

She shared a 62-run partnership with Sune Luus and 46 with Dane van Niekerk to secure steady progress through the middle overs.

Luus made 32 and Van Niekerk added 16.

A dream start to an international career! ✨



Kayla Reyneke makes a stunning entrance, claiming her first T20I wicket in her very first over! 🤩



What a phenomenal young talent! 🇿🇦#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/O0UEZOUENi — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 10, 2026

The Proteas were 147 for five when Reyneke arrived in the middle and joined Annerie Dercksen in carrying the Proteas to a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier, middle-order batter Sana played a captain’s innings to help Pakistan to a healthy score of 180 for nine after she won the toss and opted to bat first.

The 24-year-old from Karachi made a magnificent 90 runs in 41 balls in a knock that included nine fours and seven sixes.

She came to the crease when the Asian team was in a spot of bother at 64 for six in the ninth over.

Together with Umm-e-Hani, they shared a 74-run stand in 43 deliveries.

Umm-e-Hani had the best seat in the house as she watched the Sana show from the non-striker’s end as she dispatched the Proteas’ batting line-up all over the park.

In that partnership Hani only contributed 10 runs before she had her wicket knocked over by Ayanda Hlubi.

Sana was eventually bowled by Ayabonga Khaka with the final ball of the innings, but the damage had already been done.

In the middle overs the Pakistanis scored 76, while in the last five they assembled 58.

The subcontinent outfit stumbled to 46 for three by the end of the powerplay following the dismissal of top-order batters Gull Feroza (13), Ayesha Zafar (9) and Sidra Amin (0).

Natalia Pervaiz (20) fell five balls into the sixth over.

Muneeba Ali (16) and Aliya Riaz (0) were dismissed in the ninth over by Proteas left-arm spinner Nonkululelo Mlaba.

Hlubi returned figures of 3/41, while Mlaba and Reyneke each claimed two.

The teams meet again at Willowmoore Park Cricket Stadium in Benoni for the second T20I on Friday.

