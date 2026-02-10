Weather turns Theewaterskloof Dam into true of grit at powerboat showdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The dynamic duo of Dylan Bamberger and Carien Engelbrecht were unstoppable in the standard class at a wind-lashed Theewaterskloof Dam.

Unpredictable weather and wild water conditions transformed Theewaterskloof Dam into a battleground at the weekend as 66 of SA’s toughest P750 inflatable powerboat teams took on one of the most demanding race meetings of the season in Villiersdorp.

From the very first light on Saturday morning, competitors were met by howling wind gusts that whipped the dam into a churning, white-capped challenge.

Circuit racing had been scheduled to kick off the weekend, but as the wind intensified throughout the morning, the dam quickly showed its teeth.

Multiple dramatic flips across the course underlined just how treacherous conditions had become, forcing race officials to make the difficult but necessary call to suspend all racing for the day in the interests of safety.

Sunday brought little relief, with overcast skies and light rain greeting competitors as they prepared for action.

Determined to make the most of a narrow weather window, organisers reshuffled the programme, opting to run the demanding long-haul discipline first, with circuit racing to follow should conditions allow.

A punishing 20km course was laid out on the dam, requiring teams to complete four full laps for a total of 80 kilometres of high-intensity racing. Standard and novice class boats were sent off first, before the powerful pro-stock and modified classes launched ten minutes later, carving through rough water in pursuit of glory.

In the standard class, Dylan Bamberger and Carien Engelbrecht delivered a masterclass in control and consistency, powering to victory by more than two minutes despite the relentless chop.

Their performance set the benchmark for the day. The pro-stock battle was equally intense, with JP Hamman and Dane’ Kellerman emerging victorious after a hard-fought race, while Marc Gleed and Hayden Botha claimed top honours in the modified class.

The novice class added a special layer of excitement to the weekend, boasting 11 brand-new entries. Rising stars Willem Spies and Jasper Verster kept their composure under pressure to take a memorable win and announce themselves as a pairing to watch.

With the weather holding just long enough, circuit racing followed, featuring two heats per class.

Gusting wind continued to play havoc with the water surface, while rain threatened to arrive at any moment, keeping teams and spectators on edge.

Once again, Bamberger and Engelbrecht proved unstoppable in the standard class, completing a dominant double for the weekend. Hamman and Kellerman repeated their pro-stock success, while Zander Pheiffer and Nieldre Groenewald rose to the occasion to secure victory in the fiercely contested modified class.

RESULTS

Long Haul, 80km

Standard Class:

Dylan Bamberger and Carien Engelbrecht Herman and Luke Louwrens Johann Kotze and co-pilot

Pro-Stock Class:

JP Hamman and Dane’ Kellerman Wimpie Ackerman and Jaco van Deventer Rikus Roux and Ian Hall

Modified Class:

Marc Gleed and Hayden Botha Ruben Scholtz and JD van Niekerk Bernd Hassel and Camilla Engelbrecht

Circuit Racing

Standard Class:

Dylan Bamberger and Carien Engelbrecht Herman and Luke Louwrens Brandon Langeveld and Charl Staples

Pro-Stock Class:

JP Hamman and Dane’ Kellerman Dreyer van Niekerk and co-pilot Flippie Schoeman and Wian Strydom

Modified Class:

Zander Pheiffer and Nieldre Groenewald Dwayne van der Vyfer and Jean Vosloo Jean van Deventer and Carla Engelbrecht

