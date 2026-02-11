Blast from the past: Mitchell marches to seventh title defence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1950 — Fast bowler Michael Melie finishes with five wickets as Australia declare their first innings on 465/8 in the fourth Test at Ellis Park.

1953 — Opening bowler Eddie Fuller takes 5/66 as South Africa bowl out Australia for 209 in the fifth Test in Melbourne, leaving the visitors a victory target of 295.

1964 — Colin Bland, resuming on 68, makes 126 as South Africa are bowled out for 411 in the fifth and final Test in Sydney, a first-innings lead of 100.

1984 — Playing with reserve goalkeeper Nelson Castro, Wits beat Moroka Swallows Ltd 3-1 at Ellis Park to win the BP top-eight trophy 4-3 on aggregate.

1989 — Brian Mitchell stops Salvatore Bottigliere of Italy in Sicily in the seventh defence of his WBA junior-lightweight title. It was his third victory inside the distance as world champion.

1993 — Jonty Rhodes makes an unbeaten 46 and Peter Kirsten 45 not out as the Proteas, needing 150, beat the West Indies by six wickets in a triangular series ODI at St George’s Park.

1995 — Baby Jake Matlala’s first reign as world champion comes to an end as he loses his WBO flyweight crown on an eighth-round stoppage to Alberto Jiménez of Mexico at the Carousel casino, north of Pretoria.

1998 — Defending champions Bafana Bafana settle for a second Africa Cup of Nations draw, this time against Cote d’Ivoire 1-1. Helman Mkhalele converted an early penalty after Pollen Ndlanya had been brought down in the box. But victory was denied in the 87th minute when Ahmed Quattara outjumped the defence to score the equaliser.

2005 — Herschelle Gibbs scores 118 as the Proteas are bowled out for 211 at Kingsmead, but the sixth ODI against England is washed out by rain with the visitors 7/2 in the fourth over.

2007 — Shaun Pollock, taking 2/13, combines well with the other bowlers, like Justin Kemp (2/9) and Andrew Hall (2/29), to dismiss the West Indies for 107 as South Africa win the fourth ODI at Newlands by 10 wickets. Both AB de Villiers and Graeme Smith made half centuries.

2009 — Bafana Bafana’s record run of five consecutive wins comes to a crashing end as they lose 0-2 to Chile in a friendly at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane. Jorge Valdivia Toro scored on the stroke of halftime and Alexis Sanchez netted in the 65th minute.

2017 — Shabnim Ismail takes 3/14 and Sune Luus 3/17 as the South African women bowl out Bangladesh for 100 on their way to winning their World Cup qualifier in Colombo by six wickets.

2019 — Dane van Niekerk scores 102 and Andrie Steyn 75 as the South African women, making 225/7, beat Sri Lanka by seven runs in the first ODI in Potchefstroom. Masabata Klaas took 3/46.

2021 — Reeza Hendricks scores 54 and Janneman Malan 44, but the Proteas, needing 170, lose the opening T20 against Pakistan in Lahore by three runs.