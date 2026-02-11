Ernie Els back on SA fairways at Fancourt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ernie Els during day 4 of the 2020 Dimension Data Pro-Am at Fancourt on February 16 2020. File photo.

Ernie Els will lead the cream of SA golf at the NTT Data Men’s and Ladies’ Pro-Ams at Fancourt Estate in George starting on Thursday.

The four-time Major winner and former world number one has added his name to a stellar field for the men’s tournament, which is co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour and HotelPlanner Tour.

“I have such wonderful memories of this tournament throughout my career, and I’m looking forward to playing in it again. They have been such a loyal and long-standing partner of the Sunshine Tour,” Els said.

“The Sunshine Tour is where I started my career, and I’ve always come back to play here whenever I can. It’s going to be great to see some old faces and a few of the youngsters on the tour,” said Els.

He will be joined in the field of one of the Sunshine Tour’s most historic tournaments by rising star Casey Jarvis, who won twice in three weeks on the Sunshine Tour this season, defending champion Wilco Nienaber and a host of the Tour’s other recent champions and young stars.

Young SA star Kaiyuree Moodley during the SuperSport Ladies Open at Humewood Golf Club on February 6 2026. (Heinrich Hembold/Sunshine Ladies Tour)

With his dominant seven-shot victory last year, Nienaber joined an exclusive club of only four players to have won the title twice in its 31-year history, including Nick Price, Darren Fichardt and Oliver Bekker.

“I’m excited to return to Fancourt to try and defend my title. It’s a privilege to be one of the few multiple winners of such a prestigious tournament. I love Fancourt and every one of the golf courses there,” said Nienaber.

The NTT Data Ladies’ Pro-Am also boasts an impressive lineup, with Danielle du Toit back to defend her title after she beat Lee-Anne Pace in a playoff last year.

Pace is also in the field as the most successful golfer in the history of the Sunshine Ladies Tour and a former champion of the tournament who also boasts three runners-up finishes.

It was a dream to make my professional debut in this event last year, and to play at Fancourt. They have fantastic golf courses there — Kaiyuree Moodley

Young star Kaiyuree Moodley, the winner of last season’s R&A Rookie of the Year on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, returns to a tournament where she made her professional debut.

“It was a dream to make my professional debut in this event last year, and to play at Fancourt. They have fantastic golf courses there,” Moodley said.

“We also get to play with the Sunshine Tour professionals, and that in itself was a learning experience for me. I’m really excited to go back. Watching Danielle win it last year and what it did for her career, I remember thinking it would be amazing to win the tournament one day.”

The Sunshine Tour and HotelPlanner Tour professionals will compete for a total purse of R7m over the three golf courses of the Montagu, Outeniqua, and Links.

The Sunshine Ladies Tour professionals can look forward to an increased purse of R2.5m as they compete on the Montagu and Outeniqua courses.

Both tournaments will also feature a showcase of sports stars and celebrities, with live coverage on SuperSport. — Michael Vlismas Media

The Herald