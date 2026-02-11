Malica Malherbe gets Team SA going at Winter Olympics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Malica Malherbe of South Africa in action during the Women's Moguls Qualification 1 on Tuesday.

Malica Malherbe became the first Team South Africa athlete to take to competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina on Tuesday as she placed 25th in the women’s moguls freestyle skiing qualification.

The 21-year-old, one of five Team South Africa athletes at the Games, gets a second chance to qualify for the consolation final when the second round of qualification takes place on Wednesday. She will need to finish in the top 10 to progress to Final 2.

Malherbe completed her Olympic routine in 30.39sec and was given a total score of 55.85 points — 12.27 time points, 8.38 air score and 35.2 turns score — over the 245m course with a gradient of 28°.

Team South Africa’s five-athlete complement is the biggest delegation the country has sent to a Winter Games, eclipsing the four that went to the 1960 Games in Squaw Valley, US.

There are two teenagers in the squad, Thomas Weir, 17, and Lara Markthaler, 18. The other members are Malherbe, 21, Nicole Burger, 31, and Matthew Smith, 35.

This is Malherbe’s first Winter Olympics, to go alongside one World Championships participation with a best result of 27th in Women’s Moguls in 2025. Her World Cup best is 18th, and her best Junior World Championships finish is 12th.

Sascoc media