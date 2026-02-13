Netball SA announces Adam Brooke as new CEO

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Adam Brooke has been appointed CEO of Netball SA, the association announced on Friday.

He replaces previous CEO Modiegi Komane, whose contract ended in November.

“Netball South Africa has officially announced the appointment of Adam Brooke as its new CEO, effective March 1,” Netball SA said.

“The appointment follows an extensive recruitment process after the conclusion of the previous CEO’s contract in November 2025.

Netball SA president Mami Diale said the appointment is part of the federation’s rebuilding and strengthening process.

“One of the key priorities of the executive was to appoint a permanent CEO who will serve for the duration of our term of office. To deliver on our mandate, it is essential that we have a stable, high-performing leadership team in place,” Diale said.

“We are pleased with the outcome of a rigorous and transparent recruitment process and are confident we have identified the right candidate to grow and strengthen the sport at all levels.

“As we continue rebuilding, it is critical we appoint individuals with the right skill-set, attitude and experience. As the executive, we are confident that Adam Brooke is the right person to lead Netball SA forward.”

Netball SA said Brooke “brings more than 20 years of experience in sports management, with expertise in sports marketing, event management, sponsorship, operations and governance. His career spans work with agencies, rights holders, sponsors, operators and venues both locally and internationally.

I am deeply committed to the growth and development of the sport and look forward to working closely with the board, athletes, coaches, administrators and partners to strengthen netball at every level. — Adam Brooke

“He has been involved in several major global sporting events, including the Tour de France, Africa Cup of Nations, Fifa World Cup, Olympic Games, the Absa Cape Epic and Rugby World Cup.

Brooke said it is “a great honour to be appointed CEO of Netball South Africa”.

“I am deeply committed to the growth and development of the sport and look forward to working closely with the board, athletes, coaches, administrators and partners to strengthen netball at every level.”

Netball SA had a challenging year in 2025, when president Cecilia Molokwane was suspended by World Netball in April on charges relating to “excessive use” of NSA resources and intimidation.

Diale was elected president on October 25, with threats by Molokwane to go the legal route to stand in the process not materialising.

