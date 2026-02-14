Guehi scores as City stroll to FA Cup fifth round

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester City beat League Two Salford City 2-0 in the FA Cup to move into the fifth round yesterday as January signing Marc Guehi came on as a substitute to score his first goal for the Premier League club.

City had thrashed Salford 8-0 in the third round last year, and Pep Guardiola’s second-string side did not take long to take the lead as Alfie Dorrington turned in Rayan Ait-Nouri’s dangerous cross for an own goal in the sixth minute.

Salford forced City keeper James Trafford into a few big saves, but the home side doubled their lead in the 81st minute when Matty Young palmed away Rayan Cherki’s cross into the box and the ball fell to Guehi, who tapped in from close range.

Guehi was with Crystal Palace last month when the FA Cup holders were knocked out by non-league Macclesfield in one of the FA Cup’s greatest upsets, but the new rules meant he was no longer cup-tied and able to play for City.

Burnley lost 2-1 to Mansfield Town.

Wrexham kept up their hopes of a fairytale run in the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town in their fourth-round tie at the Racecourse Ground on Friday, while Chelsea eased past Hull City with a 4-0 success.

Wrexham defeated Nottingham Forest in the last round and dispatched fellow second-tier Championship side Ipswich to reach the fifth round for the first time since they were quarterfinalists in the 1996-97 season.

Josh Windass scored the only goal of the game in the first half as Ipswich battled to create clear-cut chances and Wrexham proved more clinical.

After a tepid start to the game, the home side led on 34 minutes when Max Cleworth’s low cross from the right was turned in by Windass for his ninth goal of the season in all competitions.

Ipswich only had one shot on target as Wrexham managed to see out the remainder of the game with relative ease.

North Wales club Wrexham were bought by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020 and have embarked on a rise through the divisions that has attracted global attention.

Chelsea were far too strong for Championship side Hull as they strolled to victory at the MKM Stadium thanks to Pedro Neto’s hat-trick.

After missing several simple chances, they were ahead on 40 minutes with a super strike from Neto. Liam Delap teed him up on the edge of the box and the Portugal international curled his effort into the net.

The visitors doubled their advantage on 51 minutes as Neto’s corner went in directly through a crowd of players.

It was 3-0 on 59 minutes when Estevao side-footed into the net from Delap’s pass, before Chelsea added a fourth on 71 minutes as Delap again played in Neto to score.

“We came here with one task, and that was to win. We showed we can battle and also play some good football, so we are happy,” Delap told TNT Sports after his hat-trick of assists.

“Pedro Neto is an incredible player. He is playing in a position he is not even used to [behind the striker] but he showed his quality.”

Reuters