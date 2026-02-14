Why curlers need to be in great shape to compete at top level

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mattia Giovanella and Sebastiano Arman of Italy in action at the 2026 Olympics during their match against Germany at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on February 13 2026.

As Olympic skiers hurtle down slopes at frightening speeds and snowboarders and ski jumpers soar through the sky, curlers are renowned more for their cerebral strategy.

The physical demands of the sport, however, are real.

“The strain is huge,” Glenn Howard, one of Canada’s most decorated curlers and a four-time world champion, told Reuters.

“The position you get into on a curling delivery is not really natural. What it does is it puts a tonne of strain on the inside of your knee and your cartilage. Over time, it takes its toll. You have to be in as good a shape as you possibly can.

“You’re also starting to see some shoulder injuries, because curlers are getting in such good shape, and there’s so much pressure and effort put into sweeping, but mostly the knee is the big one.”

Asked how much the fitness levels had changed in recent years, Howard, now a coach with the Swiss men’s team, added: “Oh, exponentially. These are full-fledged athletes. All these curlers are in great shape.

Sayaka Yoshimura of Japan in action during the 2026 Olympics. (REUTERS/Issei Kato)

“I would put them up against most athletes in here [Winter Olympics]. They do what it takes to get themselves in great shape.

“Curling is maybe not as physically demanding as some other sports, but to be at the top level, you have to be in great shape. It’s super cardio.”

For American men’s team alternate Rich Ruohonen, who took up curling in the 1980s and this week became the country’s oldest Winter Olympian, the game is no longer the same as it was when his career began.

“I came from the days when guys were smoking cigarettes out on the ice,” Ruohonen told reporters.

“In my day, all we did was throw rocks, just every day practise, trying to get better that way, but not working on the physical aspect or the mental aspect. Both of those are so crucial now.”

One of the most physically demanding jobs in the sport is that of the sweepers tasked with vigorously brushing the ice in front of a moving stone.

“These guys, every one of them is ripped, and every one of them sweeps their butt off. That’s what you need in this game now, or you aren’t going to win,” Ruohonen said.

Switzerland women’s team skip Silvana Tirinzoni, 46, added: “If you don’t have strong sweepers, you don’t have a big chance out there.

“I have fantastic sweepers, so I feel very fortunate. But yeah, if you’re not fit, good luck. You need it.”

Whenever fitness in curling is discussed, the name Brad Jacobs inevitably comes up.

The Canadian, who led the nation to Olympic gold at the 2014 Games, is credited with inspiring a revolution in the sport.

“Curling’s athletic side has really grown. There’ve been different athletes along the way that have raised the bar,” said Jacobs, who prepared for the Milano Cortina Games by fasting for 110 hours.

“I think 12 years ago we were that team. We were four young guys in pretty good shape, and I think that inspired a younger generation who saw that to look at us and do the same and work hard.

“Though I will say, I think we can always do better. I think all of us athletes can always try to aspire to be in better shape all the time. I know that’s my mindset even now at 40.”

