IN PICS | Dusi Canoe Marathon kicks off

Paddlers surged away at the start of the Dusi Canoe Marathon’s first leg from Bishopstowe Country Club, on Thursday morning, navigating fast currents, rocky portages and punishing climbs before reaching the day’s finish in KwaXimba.
In a thrilling contest at the front of the men’s race, Andy Birkett and Matthew Fenn took a narrow lead in a close duel with Sbonelo Khwela and Msawenkosi Mtolo.
In the women’s race, Abby Solms and Robyn Groenink set a strong early pace, asserting themselves as serious contenders.
The first stage of the Dusi tested endurance and strategy as competitors battled heat, river conditions and each other in one of South Africa’s most iconic river marathons.
The second leg on Friday starts from KwaXimba and finishes at Inanda, promising another demanding day on the water.
The final stage takes place on Saturday, with the marathon starting at 6am and finishing at Blue Lagoon in Durban.
At the end of the three-day challenge, the winners will be crowned the 2026 Dusi Marathon champions in the men’s and women’s categories respectively.
