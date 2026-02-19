IN PICS | Dusi Canoe Marathon kicks off

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The first stage of the Dusi Canoe Marathon on Thursday tested endurance and strategy as competitors battled heat, river conditions and each other.

Paddlers surged away at the start of the Dusi Canoe Marathon’s first leg from Bishopstowe Country Club, on Thursday morning, navigating fast currents, rocky portages and punishing climbs before reaching the day’s finish in KwaXimba.

In a thrilling contest at the front of the men’s race, Andy Birkett and Matthew Fenn took a narrow lead in a close duel with Sbonelo Khwela and Msawenkosi Mtolo.

In the women’s race, Abby Solms and Robyn Groenink set a strong early pace, asserting themselves as serious contenders.

Andy Birkett and Matthew Fenn lead after the first leg of the Dusi Marathon on Thursday. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

0 of 9 Paddlers in the Dusi Canoe Marathon navigated fast currents, rocky portages, and punishing climbs before reaching the day's finish in KwaXimba. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU) Siseko Ntondini, of Johannesburg, starts the Dusi Marathon at Bishopstowe Country Club in Pietermartzburg. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU) Paddlers are made to work hard during the marathon's first leg. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU) Paddlers navigate through the bush as they make their way down to the river. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU) Paddlers make their way to the first day's stage-end point. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU) Paddlers thread their way around the boulders and down the rapids. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU) Abby Solms and Robyn Groenink lead the first leg of the Dusi Marathon 2026. (SANDILE NDLOVU) Paddlers make their way down the river during the Dusi Canoe Marathon's first leg. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU) Christie Mackenzie and Saskia Hockly drag their canoe as they try to finish the first leg in the top three. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The second leg on Friday starts from KwaXimba and finishes at Inanda, promising another demanding day on the water.

The final stage takes place on Saturday, with the marathon starting at 6am and finishing at Blue Lagoon in Durban.

At the end of the three-day challenge, the winners will be crowned the 2026 Dusi Marathon champions in the men’s and women’s categories respectively.