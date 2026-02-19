Team SA’s young prospect Lara Markthaler signs off Winter Games debut in style

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lara Markthaler of South Africa in action during her first run in the women's slalom at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre in Belluno, Italy, on Wednesday.

Team SA’s Lara Markthaler put the finishing touches to a memorable first Winter Olympics when she was involved in two runs in the women’s slalom at Milano Cortina in Italy on Wednesday.

In her final act at the Games, the 19-year-old improved impressively on her performance in the giant slalom.

In her first slalom run on Wednesday, she placed 46th in 52.72sec and in her second her time of 56.95 saw her finish that run in 40th position. Combined, it lifted her to 39th position overall — seven positions better than in the giant slalom (46th).

Markthaler had celebrated her 19th birthday three days earlier by competing in two runs in the women’s giant slalom. She placed 47th overall, after completing her first run in 1min 12.17sec and her second in 1:19.29.

The alpine skier finished 52nd in that first run and 48th in the second. To highlight how tough the course was, no fewer than 20 athletes registered a DNF (did not finish).

Sascoc Media