Sundowns’ depth to be tested to the limit in coming weeks as they battle on three fronts

Matches are coming thick and fast for Mamelodi Sundowns as they continue to battle on three fronts, but coach Miguel Cardoso has a cushion because of squad depth.

The Brazilians are scheduled to feature in 11 matches in all competitions in the next two months, a hectic programme that will test Cardoso’s resources to the limit.

This schedule includes a daunting Champions League trip to Mali for a quarterfinal second-leg date with Stade Malien, though they should be able to navigate the programme because they have enough player numbers and quality.

“Fifa recommended that football matches should be played in no less than 72 hours. Some federations have obliged themselves to play on the fourth day, which means 96 hours,” Cardoso said ahead of Sundowns’ Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against TS Galaxy at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMahlanga, northeast of Pretoria, on Saturday.

“We have a lot of matches, and we also have the Champions League compared with other teams in South Africa. But we cannot complain because we are in competitions, and it is a good sign that we are fighting for them.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on fixture congestion.



WATCH press conference ➡️ ➡️ ➡️https://t.co/d8O7OVw0cl pic.twitter.com/B2D1omuyJk — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) February 19, 2026

“It is challenging and tricky, but we need to be wise and clever to relate to it.”

In the past few matches, Cardoso has unleashed recently signed Colombian striker Brayan León, who has sparkled with six goals from seven matches in all competitions.

Such are the riches at Downs that, in their crucial wins over MC Alger in the Champions League and Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership, Cardoso started without Marcelo Allende, Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile and Iqraam Rayners. So impressive has been León that he has scored back-to-back braces against MC Alger and Pirates, and he is going to prove crucial for the Brazilians in their push to defend the league title.

Over the past few months, Sundowns have also bolstered the squad with Miguel Reisinho, Nuno Santos (both Portuguese), Fawaaz Basadien, Monnapule Saleng, Tsiki Ntshabeleng and Khulumani Ndamane. Santos has also hit the ground running, establishing himself as an integral integral member of the midfield, and he proved his value with a defence-splitting pass that released León to open the scoring against Pirates.

Many pundits were writing eight-time successive champions Downs off in the title race in recent weeks. As the Buccaneers had a chance on Wednesday to pull nine points clear, many touted 2026 as the year Pirates ended a league drought going back to 2011-12.

Wednesday night served notice that financial power can talk in league title races — a Colombian monster of a striker added here, few classy Portuguese midfielders there, and Pirates’ best-laid plans of painstakingly assembling a squad they believe can win a championship could be dismantled.

With Bucs out of continental competition since before the Champions League group stage though, and Downs pressing on, the schedule can also be a levelling factor in a race that could go down to the final day.

“I have made a note of matches we have so we can clarify for you to have a better understanding,” Cardoso said. “On the 14th we played against MC Alger, then we had Pirates on the 18th. We have TS Galaxy on the 21st, AmaZulu on the 24th, Sekhukhune United on the 1st and Golden Arrows on the 4th.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou explains the absence of Evidence Makgopa against Sundowns.



WATCH press conference ➡️ ➡️ ➡️https://t.co/zsBWXynh5k pic.twitter.com/rWnwoiz38n — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) February 19, 2026

“From there it’s the next stage of the Nedbank Cup on the 7th, if we qualify, and on the 10th is Orbit College, the 13th is Champions League against Stade Malien at home, 17th is Marumo Gallants and 22nd is the Champions League [second leg] away from home.

“So from the February 14 to March 22, we have 11 matches.”

Cardoso said Sundowns just have to take every game as it comes and avoid thinking too far ahead.

“You can only do it by taking one at a time. Not all the competitions, with due respect to the Nedbank Cup and Betway Premiership, are on the same level as the Champions League.”

The key for Downs’ coach and his technical team will come from astute, painstaking detail to the management of players in the form of rotation where it is necessary to avoid disrupting rhythm, chemistry and winning combinations.

“In this moment we will have to manage players because of the matches. We are not just going to rotate players, we are going to do so because it is the right moment after we have evaluated what we have on the table.

“We will say, ‘This guy played yesterday and maybe he can play this match, that one we feel there is a risk and he must not start and this one needs a rest.’ We need to manage players individually.

“I remember last week Nuno Santos was suspended for the match against MC Alger and we gave him two days off to rest — it is individual management that we have to do.

“We have focus, but there is no match that is more important than the other. Against Pirates, it was an important match, but it will only make sense if we continue to take points against AmaZulu and Sekhukhune.

“It is pointless to win against Pirates, but you don’t put pressure on them by winning the coming matches. We just have to evaluate moments and play to win every match.

“I speak a lot about trust, it is something a coach must have and players need to show they are at the level of the team they are part of.”

TimesLIVE