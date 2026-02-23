Blast from the past: Lara lashes SA bowling attack in Bloem

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brian Lara took the SA bowlers to task during his unbeaten 111 in Bloemfontein in 1993.

1970 — Eddie Barlow, resuming on 64, scores 110 as South Africa make 408 to leave Australia a target of 486 runs to win the third Test at the Wanderers.

1993 — Brian Lara scores his first century against South Africa, hitting an unbeaten 111 as the West Indies demolish the hosts by nine wickets in Bloemfontein. South Africa had defeated the West Indians in their two previous encounters in the Tri Series, also featuring Pakistan. The result meant that South Africa failed to reach the final. South Africa made 185/6, with Daryll Cullinan top-scoring with 45 from 66 deliveries. The West Indies won the game with 33 balls remaining.

1995 — Gary Kirsten scores 63 as the Proteas are dismissed for 203 to lose this four-nations ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch by 46 runs.

2013 — Resuming on 98, AB de Villiers scores 121 to help South Africa to 409 in their first innings of the third Test against Pakistan at Centurion. Kyle Abbott took 7/29 as the visitors were dismissed for 156 and sent in to bat again.

2014 — Hashim Amla, resuming on 93, makes an unbeaten 127 as the Proteas declare their second innings on 270/5 at St George’s Park. They bowled out Australia for 216 to win the second Test by 231 runs to draw level in the three-match series at 1-1.

2019 — Sri Lanka become the first sub-continent side to beat the Proteas in a Test series in South Africa when they race to victory by eight wickets on the third day of the final second five-dayer in Port Elizabeth to take the series 2-0. Until then, only Australia and England had scored series triumphs here. The visitors, trailing South Africa by 68 runs on the first innings, bowled out the hosts for 128 in the second innings and then scored the required 197 runs in the 46th over.

2020 — Captain Quinton de Kock scores 70 off 47 balls as the Proteas, on 158/4, beat Australia by 12 runs in the second T20 at St George’s Park to level the three-match series at 1-1. Lungi Ngidi took 3/41.

2020 — Dane van Niekerk scores 46 as the South African women, needing 124 to win, beat England by six wickets in their T20 World Cup match in Perth.