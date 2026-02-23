Not about records for Birkett after beating Pope-Ellis’s Dusi title mark

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Saturday saw Andy Birkett become the first man to win the Dusi Canoe Marathon 16 times when he and Matt Fenn claimed the K2 title.

Christie Mackenzie and Saskia Hockly were crowned 2026 women’s champions.

The day belonged to Euro Steel’s Birkett, who produced a vintage display with younger protege Fenn in the back of the boat. They began the day with an advantage of over six minutes and were flawless all the way to the Indian Ocean finish at Durban’s Blue Lagoon.

Birkett became the most decorated paddler in the history of the race surpassing late Dusi King Graeme Pope-Ellis (15 titles) to his 16th win in 17 years, a dominance and longevity not seen in many sporting codes.

Not only was it a 16th title, but it was just the second time Birkett has won the Dusi twice with the same K2 partner. His first two K2 wins came with Jason Graham and now 2024 and 2026 have been with training partner and friend Matt Fenn.

Birkett has always shunned records and he was characteristically humble reflecting on the 2026 race.

“If you get caught up in what you are trying to achieve and what you are trying to do you forget to enjoy yourself,” Birkett said.

“That is ultimately why we are here and I have thoroughly enjoyed the last three days with Matty and it’s reignited the love for the race in me.

“The last three days have been great and hats off to [second-placed] Sbonelo [Khwela] and Msawe [Mtolo], they kept us honest and in a proper race for the first two days.

I love this event and it’s so unique in that it’s almost an adventure race and you never know what you are going to get and the strategy and preparation is so important — Andy Birkett

Fenn said he grew from racing with Birkett.

“I get goosebumps thinking about it. He’s done something no one has ever done and it’s so special to be a part of that,” he said.

“I have appreciated the last three days of him keeping me in the boat. To be a two-time Dusi champion with Andy is very special, I never thought I would even be a one-time Dusi champion.”

The women’s race came down to the final few kilometres as Mackenzie and Hockly and second-placed Abby Solms and Robyn Groenink played an intriguing game of cat and mouse throughout the stage.

Ultimately it came down to the power of the marathon duo of Mackenzie and Hockly, who outsprinted Solms and Groenink to the line to claim a maiden K2 win.

“This is one that has eluded me for a while and Saskia didn’t let me forget that the whole time on the flat water at the end today,” Mackenzie said.

“I can’t believe it’s only Robyn’s [Groenink] second or third year paddling, she is an incredible athlete. Kudos to Abby [Solms] as well, she is such a star driver and an incredible competitor.

“Saskia and I had to dig really deep over the last three days, we couldn’t let up once and had to fight right to the line.”

For Hockly, competing in just her third Dusi, felt like it was the perfect three days of racing.

“To win the Dusi with my best friend is just a dream come true. We paddle so well together. To win a first senior Dusi title is very special,” she said.

It was a procession for the men’s race as to the silver medal with Plastrading’s Khwela and Mtolo repeating their result from 2026. The pair were happy with their efforts.

“We came into this racing knowing how difficult this year’s race was going to be,” Khwela said. “We came with the mentality of being the first black K2 to win the Dusi so there was a lot of motivation.

“Second place is not the worst position and we are happy with how we performed over the three days. Msawe drove incredibly well and congratulations to him for all his hard work in the boat.”

Runners up in the women’s race went to Solms and Groenink who produced three solid days of paddling despite a number of mishaps on day three.

The racing came down to the line after the pair decided to shoot the Pumphouse Weir and rapid while Mackenzie and Hockly portaged around. This gained the second-placed K2 valuable time and meant it was a sprint into the finish.

Sandile Mtolo and Bongani Ntinga managed to fight off Thabani Msia and Siyanda Gwamanda to claim the third spot on the podium in the men’s race. The under-23 pair of Amy Hullett and Sarah Jones ended third in the women’s race.

2026 Dusi Canoe Marathon – Day Three Results

Overall:

1 Andy Birkett/Matthew Fenn 1:53:31 2:51:30 2:19:11 7:04:13

2 Sbonelo Khwela/Msawenkosi Mtolo 1:53:54 2:57:28 2:23:28 7:14:51

3 Bongani Ntinga/Sandile Mtolo 1:56:09 3:02:37 2:20:13 7:19:00

4 Thabani Msia/Siyanda Gwamanda 1:56:51 3:01:56 2:24:57 7:23:45

5 Benjamin Mntonintshi/Siseko Ntondini 1:59:45 3:03:51 2:29:16 7:32:52

6 Andrew Houston/Alan Houston 2:01:20 3:02:16 2:29:38 7:33:15

7 Siyabonga Ndlovu/Sbonelo Dube (U18) 2:02:27 3:09:33 2:28:07 7:40:08

8 Thulani Mbanjwa/Shaun Rubenstein 2:00:42 3:10:38 2:29:50 7:41:12

9 Hlelani Radebe/Wandile Luthuli 2:03:27 3:08:32 2:30:41 7:42:41

10 Keegan Vogt/Ryley Michael Smith (U18) 2:10:45 3:11:45 2:28:01 7:50:32

Women:

1 Christie Mackenzie/Saskia Hockly 2:15:00 3:18:44 2:34:29 8:08:14

2 Abby Solms/Robyn Groenink 2:12:38 3:21:07.88 2:35:36 8:09:22

3 Amy Hullett/Sarah Jones (U23) 2:35:17 3:54:19 2:55:05 9:24:42

4 Jessica Behn/Jenna Goddard (U23) 2:52:11 4:12:02 3:11:20 10:15:35

5 Hilary Bruss/Bridgitte Hartley 2:25:53 4:58:50 2:52:05 10:16:49

6 Rachel van Deventer/Tayla Isaac (U23) 2:42:57 3:58:13 3:37:48 10:18:59

7 Shannon Parker-Dennison/Caitlyn Odell 2:53:31 4:37:16 3:21:31 10:52:18

8 Lorna Oliver/Debra Lewis 3:02:21 4:30:42 3:23:25 10:56:30

9 Nispho Mthembu/Lesedi Bobo 2:56:25 5:15:51 3:23:48 11:36:04

10 Tessa Salmon/Olivia Mckenzie (U16) 3:02:42 5:05:26 3:35:54 11:44:04

Under-23 men:

1 Siyabonga Ndlovu/Sbonelo Dube (U18) 2:02:27 3:09:33 2:28:07 7:40:08

2 Keegan Vogt/Ryley Michael Smith (U18) 2:10:45 3:11:45 2:28:01 7:50:32

3 James Gotte/Melokuhle Ntombela (U18) 2:10:40 3:19:12 2:35:41 8:05:34

Under-18 men:

1 Siyabonga Ndlovu/Sbonelo Dube 2:02:27 3:09:33 2:28:07 7:40:08

2 Keegan Vogt/Ryley Michael Smith 2:10:45 3:11:45 2:28:01 7:50:32

3 James Gotte/Melokuhle Ntombela 2:10:40 3:19:12 2:35:41 8:05:34

Under-23 women:

1 Amy Hullett/Sarah Jones 2:35:17 3:54:19 2:55:05 9:24:42

2 Jessica Behn/Jenna Goddard 2:52:11 4:12:02 3:11:20 10:15:35

3 Rachel van Deventer/Tayla Isaac 2:42:57 3:58:13 3:37:48 10:18:59

Under-18 women:

1 Tessa Salmon/Olivia Mckenzie (U16) 3:02:42 5:05:26 3:35:54 11:44:04

2 Keira Hunter/Libby Ross 3:19:24 5:17:16 3:34:08 12:10:50

